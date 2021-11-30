Old-time doughnut shop in Dallas' Oak Cliff to close in December

A Dallas doughnut shop that's been around for more than 70 years is closing its doors: Lone Star Donuts, whose history dates back to 1950, will close its shop at 1727 N. Beckley Ave. in December.

A spokesperson confirmed that the shop would be closing its retail storefront "in the next few weeks," by the end of December.

Its parent organization, Lone Star Consolidated Foods, will continue making baked goods including bread, biscuits, croutons, doughnuts, pies, and pastries, for chains like Walmart and Sam's Club.

But no more driving up for doughnuts baked that day, as well as the breakfast burritos, coffee, signature breakfast "puffs," and popcorn which the storefront sold Tuesdays-Saturdays from 7 am-2 pm.

Lone Star Donut's roots date back to 1950 but the shop has been at its current location since 1963. The company is credited with introducing the first automated doughnut production line to Dallas where you could see the doughnuts being made — a convention since popularized by Krispy Kreme.

By the '80s, they'd evolved to become Lone Star Consolidated Foods, Inc., with a wholesale operation that surpassed the doughnut shop, baking other goods such as cinnamon rolls and Danish for food service, supermarkets, restaurants, and other outlets.

By contemporary foodie standards, its doughnuts weren't fancy or varied. They had four basic options: plain, powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or chocolate-covered, either in cake doughnut or yeast/raised, plus an apple fritter, jelly stix, and really, that was about it, very old-school.

So it's perhaps less of a doughnut loss and more of a loss of something that's been around a long time, drawing comments like "My husband and I had Lone Star donuts on our very first date in 1967!"

In March 2020, oblivious to the looming spectre of the pandemic, they were still optimistically posting their full menu of doughnuts and goods.

But by November 2020, they'd cut back on hours and also stopped making fresh doughnuts, winnowing down to selling imperfect and overrun items from their production facility such as sweet rolls, cinnamon rolls, and baby cakes.

At the time, they said hoped to be back to offering their traditional products "once the effects of the pandemic have passed."

Much of the shop's mystique resides in its nostalgic value, from its prototypical '50s architecture to its classic Lone Star Donut retro sign, part of a long tradition of iconic doughnut shop signs — a reminder of a time and place that are long gone.