Oddbird Chicken Kitchen pop-up finds new roost in Dallas' Bishop Arts

Fried chicken is coming in for a landing in Dallas' Bishop Arts area via Oddbird Chicken Kitchen, a ghost kitchen serving fried chicken, wings, ribs, and sides specifically for delivery and pickup.

Oddbird was founded in October, out of a facility in northeast Dallas — part of a company called Kitchen to Kitchen that specializes entirely in ghost kitchen concepts.

Oddbird's menu was previously available in the Garland/Lake Highlands area. Now it stretches its wings to Bishop Arts, in partnership with The Local Oak, located at 409 N. Zang Blvd., which in addition to serving its own Mexican-Southern-American food will also become an outlet for delivery, pickup, and contactless dine-in.

Local Oak is also serving as a ghost kitchen home for Meatball Kitchen, Oddbird's sibling which debuted in July with a menu centered on meatballs.

Oddbird's menu includes

fried chicken and wings, brined overnight

braised ribs

onion rings and fries

Pickup orders can be made online at oddbirdchicken.com, and they have arrangements with GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Favor. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-9 pm, and Saturday 4-9 pm.

Kitchen to Kitchen intends to launch delivery-only ghost kitchens nationwide, with Dallas being the first market. In addition to Oddbird Chicken Kitchen and Meatball Kitchen, they also have an Asian concept called Sweetbasil Thai Kitchen.