These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

While the weather is unseasonably warm, wintertime-themed events still make the list this week. There’s a gingerbread house-decorating party, holiday wine tasting extravaganza, and a boozy cocoa cocktail hour. Start the week with a happy hour for pups and their people and end it with brunch that comes with a concert.

Wednesday, December 8

Yappy Hour at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

This one’s for the dogs. Furry friends and their owners are welcome to the Frisco hotel for the launch of its new Canine Menu. Dog-friendly menu items include Scooby Stew with jasmine rice, baby peas, organic carrots and smoked chicken, and a smoked brisket bowl. There’ll also be pet-friendly vendors and giveaways. The event will run from 4-6 pm.

Thursday, December 9

Holiday Wine Festa at Eataly

Taste more than 20 Italian wines, bites from chef tasting stations, and dozens of panettone samples (Italian holiday cake) during this Christmas-themed sip-and-shop event. End the night with a toast of bubbly prosecco. Tickets are $65 per person and sold in two-hour timeslots with check-in at 5 pm, 6 pm, or 7 pm.

Saturday, December 11

Honky Tonk Brunch at Lochland’s Food and Spirits

The Lake Highlands pub will host local singer-songwriter Mike Randall for an afternoon of food and tunes. Randall will take the beer garden stage at 1 pm, but guests are encouraged to arrive early for a table. Brunch specialties include hash and eggs, smoked salmon pancakes, and the Hangover Sandwich, along with Irish pub favorites like fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. Brunch will be served from 10 am-3 pm.

Sunday, December 12

Kids’ Gingerbread House Workshop at Davio’s

The Northern Italian Steakhouse at Grandscape in The Colony invites kids of all ages for a gingerbread house party. Davio’s pastry chef Lena Huynh will lead the workshop alongside host Kellie Rasberry of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. Kids will receive a gingerbread house with all the trimmings for decorating, and lunch is included in the ticket price, which is $65 per child and $50 for adults. The workshop will run from 1-3 pm.

Upside Down Cocoa at the Commons Club

The swanky bar on the ground level of Virgin Hotels Dallas is throwing a boozy hot cocoa party. Guests will receive one extravagant cocoa cocktail along with a tiered assortment of sweet and savory bites. The price is $50 per person, and the event will run from 3:30-5 pm.

WineShark Winter Wine Special at Reunion Tower

Certified sommelier Glenn Boswell hosts an evening of entertainment and education about wines ideal for winter and holiday gatherings. High in the sky on the Reunion Tower Geo-Deck, guests will earn how to taste wine and sample some excellent varieties, along with food samples to match. The event takes place from 5-7 pm, and tickets, $55, are available here.