Pizza's hot in Dallas restaurants, here's all the new openings to try

With pizza being one of the major dining trends to emerge in Dallas-Fort Worth during COVID-19, there's been a steady stream of news about pizza experiments, pizza openings, and pizza expansions.

Here's all the hot dish about pizza:

Cane Rosso Arlington

Neapolitan-style pizza chain Cane Rosso has opened its long-awaited location in Arlington, at 200 N. East St. in the Urban Union shops, for dinner hours only.

In addition to pizza, the menu has with four pastas, five salads, and a weekend-only lasagna with brisket.

It also has a massive patio — a must during these coronavirus times.

Thunderbird Pies Fort Worth

Thunderbird Pies, the Detroit-style pizza "ghost kitchen" concept from Cane Rosso founder Jay Jerrier, has expanded to Fort Worth. Detroit-style pizzas are super-thick and square, with melted cheese that runs along the crust, making it very crispy and cheesy.

Just like the original in Dallas, Thunderbird will operate out of Zoli's, which in Fort Worth is at 3501 Hulen St. But at the Fort Worth outlet, the Detroit-style pizzas will be available for dine-in as well as curbside pickup (and delivery through UberEats).

The menu and ordering info is at www.thunderbirdpies.com. Hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 12 pm until sold out, but they'll be expanding those hours.

Pie Tap

Local pizza concept created by Rich Hicks has a new location at The Village on the Parkway in Addison at 5100 Belt Line Rd., #796. That space was most recently Mexican restaurant La Comida.

Pizza at Eataly

The new Italian market at NorthPark Center has two notable pizza offerings that will bring something new:

La Pizza & La Pasta, specializing in authentic Neapolitan pizza

Pizza alla Pala, for Roman-style pizza by the slice

Pizza & Spice at Thirsty Lion

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill has debuted three mini-concepts operating out of their existing restaurants, including Pizza & Spice, which features nine pizzas in two sizes, 10 inch and 16 inch, including Margherita, Italian Meat, Chicken, Grilled Pear & Prosciutto, and Reuben, plus starters such as Hush Puppy Corn Fritters, Deep Fried Pickles, Chicken Tenders, salads, and wings.

Pizza Hut Triple Treat

Pizza Hut has a limited-time offering for the holidays called Triple Treat Box, with a three-in-one "meal" packed with gluten, I mean, pizzas, breadsticks, and cinnamon rolls. The Triple Threat is $21 and comes in a fancy box that stacks three boxes on top of each other and includes two medium one-topping pizzas; five breadsticks; 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls. Crust choices include Hand-Tossed and Thin 'N Crispy (or Original Pan crust for a little extra).

Pizza Hut Hungary

Pizza Hut in Hungary has two pizzas named for Texas: The "Texas pizza" includes BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, purple onion, corn, and mozzarella cheese. The Dallas pizza has mushrooms and ham.