Tamales happening at Dallas Farmers Market and more shops around town

With Christmas looming, there's one thing many Dallas shoppers have on their list: tamales. The Dallas Farmers Market is making it easy by hosting Tamales Day in The Shed, an all-day throwdown on Saturday December 11, with tamales of all types available, sweet or savory, classic or vegan, with fillings that include pork, chicken, beef, or soy-rizo, with some wrapped in corn husk and others in banana leaves.

Farmers market vendors who will be participating include:

El Mero Mero Tamalero, offering pork, pork-jalapeno, beef, chicken, and veggie

Folklore & Tradition Artisan Boutique, offering Oaxacan mole negro (with cacao) tamales, cafe de olla, champurrado, and their traditional Oaxacan concha bread

Sierra Valley Foods, offering vegan black bean tamales, vegan chicken & salsa tamales, and vegan pork tamales

Taqueria Taxco, the same family that is soon opening new restaurant The Reserve at the market, will have a stand, offering tamales with a variety of fillings

The tamale-thon begins at 9 am and runs all day. Santa will arrive at The Shed at 10 am and stick around until 2 pm for photo sessions with the family, pets included.

Obviously, this is an important event to attend, but for those who can't make it, here's a list of other tamales in town:

Becerra's Tex-Mex Tamales, at Saint Michael's Farmers Market, 4344 Colgate Ave., Dallas

Casa Masa, pop-up shop at Encina in Oak Cliff

Dallas Tortilla & Tamale Factory, 309 N Marsalis Ave, Dallas

La Nueva De Zacatecas Tortillerias, 14902 Preston Rd, Dallas

La Popular Tamale House, 5310 Junius St, Dallas

Limon's, 3105 W. Davis St., Dallas

Luna's Tortilla Factory, 2225 Connector Dr., Dallas

Oak'd BBQ, 5500 Greenville Ave, #1300, Dallas

OMG Tacos, 5800 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony

Pecan Lodge, 2702 Main St.

Strangeways, 2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon, 2139 Buckingham Rd. Richardson

Tamales Guerrero, 3003 Buckner Blvd. Dallas

The Tamale Co., 626 S Cedar Ridge Dr., Duncanville

Yes Yes Tamales, delivery only