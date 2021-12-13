These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

From brunch with Santa to a holiday burlesque dinner, events are wide-ranging this week, but all share a common theme: holiday merriment. Ugly Christmas sweaters are still a thing, so hang onto yours for a multi-level bar crawl. Also save room for seven nights in a row of holiday buffet dining with a garden view.

Tuesday, December 14

Woodford Reserve Dinner at Ida Claire

A whopping six courses, each paired with a unique Woodford Reserve whiskey cocktail, are included in this very merry pairing dinner at the Addison Southern-inspired restaurant. While the menu is impressive with its chanterelle mushroom bisque with black garlic, prime rib, and classic buche de Noel for dessert, the libations might be the showstoppers. Highlights include the Naughty & Spice made with chai simple syrup, and the Up to Snow Good with crème de cacao and raspberry simple syrup. Dinner is $110 per person and begins at 7 pm.

Wine & Cheese Pairing at Legacy Hall

Set to take place in the Plano food hall’s Tonic Bar & Lounge, this tasting class comes with four wines paired artisan cheeses. Wines will be from Napa Valley and Burgundy, France. The class is $65 per person and begins at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, December 15

Clink & Drink Wine Dinner

Clink Wine Bar + Bites in Flower Mound will host its final wine dinner of the year, this one featuring Australia’s d’Aernberg wines, a favorite of Clink’s owner Laura Black. Four courses, including roasted Gulf shrimp, fennel-mascarpone ravioli, Australian lamb lollipops, and red wine poached pear, will be paired with wines. Dinner is $95 per person and begins at 6 pm. Call 469-240-1660 for reservations.

Friday, December 17

Holiday Buffet Dinner at the Dallas Arboretum

Friday kicks off seven nights of holiday buffet dining at Arboretum. Menu items range from carved sirloin with horseradish cream sauce to herb-crusted halibut and cheesecake with wild cherry sauce. Dinner is $75 per person (Children 2-12 are $45) and seating times are at 6 and 7:30 pm. The buffet will run nightly through December 23.

Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Burlesque Dinner at Virgin Hotels Dallas

Missy Lisa and her ladies from Ruby Revue Burlesque will entertain guests during this theater-style dinner, which will include bubbly, boozy hot cocoa, and food stations. The price is $125 per person or $175 for premium seating and a bottle of sparkling for the table. Note that seating is communal and there are two seating times, 7 or 9:30 pm.

Saturday, December 18

Santa Brunch at Electric Shuffle

The brand new Deep Ellum bar, restaurant, and electric shuffleboard destination will host Santa himself this weekend for a holiday brunch at a special price. Normally $50 per person, the brunch will be $35 per person both Saturday and Sunday and includes bacon jam pizza, brunch boards for sharing, and a bottle of bubbly per person. Electric shuffleboard games also are included. Brunch will be served from 10 am-3 pm and reservations are recommended. Don't forget to don your most festive Christmas attire.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl at Legacy Hall

Here’s a bar crawl that keeps all stops within easy distance. Navigate Legacy Hall’s three floors for five bars and have a Christmas cocktail at each. Tickets are $45 per person and include a holiday glass and admission to an Elton John tribute show. Dress in your holiday sweater best. The crawl starts at 8:30 pm.

Un-Tipsy Days at The Tipsy Elf

The Bishop Arts District holiday pop-up bar will host a family-friendly afternoon of Christmas festivities. Bring the kids for cookies, hot cocoa, coloring, and crafts. Parents can stay sane with a Tipsy Elf cocktail. The event is free, first-come, first-serve, and will run from 1-4 pm.