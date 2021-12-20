2 sort of famous comedians open restaurant-comedy club in Dallas

There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas which will combine food, drink, and comedy. Called TK's, it's from a comedic husband-and-wife duo and will open at 14854 Montfort Dr. in Addison, also known as the space that previously housed Public 972, which closed very quietly in November. Sad.

According to a release, TK's will open on New Year's Eve. Woot.

The concept is from T.K. Matteson and Kara Kimbrough, a dynamic couple who have carved out a space on the national comedy scene on Comedy Central, Comics Unleashed, and America's Got Talent.

Their goal with TK's is to breathe new life into the typical comedy experience, improving on the dated model of "stuffy club, two-drink minimum, and barely any food in sight."

This will have a lot of food in sight, with an attached restaurant and bar, separate from the comedy stage, that's open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Kimbrough developed the menu, described as "elevated American cuisine" with creative starters, grilled meats, seafood, and daily specials.

A full bar will include beer, wine, and cocktails, with a happy hour Tuesday-Friday from 3–6 pm.

TK's will also feature an underground nostalgic 1930s speakeasy, available for private dining; speakeasy bars are Dallas-Fort Worth's hottest bar trend right now.

Is Dallas also having a comedy moment? Dallas Comedy Club opened in September 2021, reviving the old Dallas Comedy Club space. The Comedy Arena in McKinney expanded its space in January 2021, adding a cafe, bar, and lounge. And in November, The House of Comedy, a new venue from two national comedy club veterans, opened at the Shops at Legacy in Plano.

TK's owners are both originally from Texas, who met in Hollywood while pursuing comedy careers. After 20 years of producing shows in venues such as the Hollywood Improv and the Ice House in Pasadena, they've returned to Texas.

TK's will bring in stand-up acts as well as other entertainment with a showroom that's warm and welcoming, a wraparound bar, comfortable dining room, outdoor patio overlooking Prestonwood Pond, and private underground space for special events.

"Kara and I have a passion for great comedy, incredible food, and personalized customer service, all delivered with a winning sense of humor," T.K. says in a release. "This is the culmination of everything we love, and we can’t wait to serve up our favorite dishes and jokes with the neighborhood."

TK’s will celebrate its grand opening on New Year's Eve with a three-course dinner and comedy show, DJ, and midnight champagne toast.

The menu will include

burrata crostini

cabernet-braised short rib

butternut squash ravioli

crème brûlée

T.K., Kara, and comedian Todd Rexx will perform two shows, at 8 pm and 10 pm. Admission is $40; a VIP experience with priority seating in comfortable booths is $80.

They'll also be on New Year’s Day for a "pajama brunch" which includes live music and complimentary Mimosas if you show up in your PJs.