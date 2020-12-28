Salad-loving Crisp & Green restaurant chain debuts in Dallas in big expansion

For your New Year resolutions pleasure, a new salady chain is coming to town: Called Crisp & Green, it's a Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant offering made-from-scratch healthy fare, opening its first Texas location in Dallas on January 12, 2021 at 6565 Hillcrest Ave in University Park.

Crisp & Green was founded in 2016 by CEO Steele Smiley on the belief that nourishing a healthy lifestyle goes beyond the kitchen.

The fast casual destination blends healthy and nutritious foods, community engagement and complimentary fitness to create the “Living Crisp” movement. The brand’s goal is to create an approachable environment for all through its exceptional product and world-class hospitality.

After seeing success with seven stores across Minnesota, Crisp & Green is expanding nationally in 2021, starting in Dallas and expanding to other states including Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota with an additional 20 stores in development.

In addition to providing a nutritious and convenient salad, grain bowl and smoothie concept, Crisp & Green also partners with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer free community workouts, which currently take place outdoors to comply with CDC guidelines. The company aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.”

“I honestly started Crisp & Green so I would have somewhere to eat dinner as I was looking for healthy options that I could quickly pick up and take home,” said founder and CEO Steele Smiley, who has an impressive background in the health and wellness industry. “However, it’s grown into so much more than a healthy food spot. We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional product, impeccable hospitality for our patrons and giving back to our communities through free wellness events and our Crisp & Green Foundation. We are grateful to the positive responses and growth over the years as it’s shown us we really are filling a need in the communities we serve.”

Prior to its grand opening on January 12, Crisp & Green will offer several community workout events where guests can sample smoothies and salads and receive complimentary gear.

Guests can reserve their spots on the Crisp & Green website. More events are expected to be added the week of the restaurant’s grand opening.

“We are extremely fortunate to be in the position to expand during a time like this,” said Smiley. “Opening our first out-of-state location is a major milestone and, just like Crisp & Green, Dallas is growing rapidly. We see great potential for our brand in this market and look forward to introducing Dallasites to the Crisp lifestyle.”

