Get your pizza tossed and sauced and more Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas restaurant news comes loaded with pizza, plus coffee, ice cream, and wine. There's also items fit for your New Year's resolution, including an exciting new vegan option that'll be available in January.

Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news:

Tossed and Sauced is the name of a new restaurant-within-a-restaurant, serving pizza and pasta in old downtown Plano. It's a little side project of Twisted Root Burger, which opened in November in the former Hub Streat space at 1212 E. 14th St. — a space that came with a wood-fired oven, which they decided to exploit. The menu includes pepperoni, veggie, vodka sausage, BBQ chicken jalapeno, margherita, and a blanco with garlic, arugula, and four cheeses. Prices are $15 to $17. There are three pastas including Alfredo with rosemary garlic chicken, and three salads including a Cobb.

Pizza Factory has opened its first Texas restaurant in Fate. Pizza Factory was founded more than 30 years ago in Oakhurst, California, near Yosemite National Park. There are now more than 100 locations, in California, Nevada and Arizona, although they maintain a hometown pizzeria ambience. They've opened an "Express" model at 131 E Fate Main Pl. in downtown Fate with a menu that includes hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine.

Charleys Philly Steaks, a chain specializing in Philly cheesesteaks, loaded fries, and lemonade, has opened its first location in Plano at 2300 14th St. #30, near Jupiter Road. The chain has more than 600 locations in the U.S. including Garland, Frisco, and Grapevine.

Auntie Anne's, a pretzel shop chain, plans to open two locations at Six Flags over Texas in Arlington — the first locations within a Six Flags park.

PJ's Coffee will celebrate a grand reopening of its store in McKinney in New Orleans style with a Mardi Gras theme on Thursday January 13 from 4-6 pm. The store has a new owner: McKinney resident and franchisee Donna Bush, who was born and raised in New Orleans. "PJ's Coffee was always a local favorite," Bush says. "When I saw the opportunity to take over the location in my community, I jumped at the chance." The location originally opened December 2020 and features an indoor café and drive thru.

Roots Market & Juicery is introducing a new meal kit menu beginning in January, available at the Fitzhugh location 4164 N. Central Expy. Meals include creative vegan options like shepherd’s pie made with Beyond Meat and sweet potatoes, lentil curry Beyond Meat meatballs with rice, and plant-based alfredo pasta. You get five days of plant-based meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a snack, for $175 a week. Roots is also offering Juice Cleanses in three levels tailored to your health and fitness level.

Cowboy Chicken is highlighting health-conscious options for New Year's including a Keto Green Bowl with chicken breast, broccoli, green beans, kale, chicken cracklins, and crispy fried kale mix with chipotle ranch; a Veggie Plate with three sides such as green beans, sweet potato, roasted broccoli, Mexican street corn, and garden salad; and a medley of salads such as the Monterrey with chicken and avocado, the Southwest with chicken, ranchero beans, and corn, and the Durango Bowl with chicken, ranchero beans, and Spanish rice.

Cotton Patch Cafe has brought back its New Year's Black Eyed Peas at a great deal: special offer includes Cotton Patch Cafe’s famous Black Eyed Peas and Cabbage for $1.22, a price commemorating the new year, and will be available December 31-January 2 online, dine-in or on the Cotton Patch Cafe app.

Blaze Pizza is offering Primal Kitchen's Ranch Dressing, made with avocado oil, from January 5-16, at 28 select locations in seven of the country's largest markets and that includes Dallas-Fort Worth. Also Atlanta Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Los Angeles, and New York. We are so cool to be in this select group of markets who can get ranch dressing at Blaze. The Dallas locations include Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving, Mesquite, Richardson, and Rowlett.

Ocean Prime Dallas is highlighting its signature Berries & Bubbles cocktail for New Year's sipping. It features Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated blackberries, fresh lemon, Domaine Chandon Brut and dry ice smoke for that shock & awe. Berries & Bubbles is also available as a take-home cocktail kit.

Cream + Sugar, an artisanal ice cream brand from Jackson Hole, Wyoming is now being sold at Central Market stores. Pints come in six flavors: Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Huckleberry. They also have adorable little ice cream sandwiches in six flavors: Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel, and Huckleberry, plus 2 seasonal: Pumpkin and Peppermint. A release calls the ice cream sandwiches the perfect guilt-free indulgence since they’re the size of a silver dollar. As if you're just going to eat one, LOL.

Josh Cellars, the official wine of the Dallas Cowboys, has launched a Special Edition Chardonnay, designed by Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones and Josh Cellars Founder Joseph Carr. Representative of a classic California Chardonnay, the wine is described as having notes of juicy yellow peaches, caramel apples, and crème brulée, soft and silky, with a crisp, long finish.

TX Whiskey based in Fort Worth has launched TX Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the third expression in its TX Experimental Series; previous releases from the series include TX Experimental Rye and TX High Rye Texas Straight Bourbon. So many TXs. This one is a 100-proof blend with a four-year Rye Bourbon finished in Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels for an additional three years; four-year Wheated Bourbon finished in a new char oak barrel double oaked for two years; and a two-year Wheated Bourbon finished in a maple smoked, new char oak barrel. Only 1000 bottles will be available for purchase for $40 at Whiskey Ranch, limited to two per customer in a 30-day period.