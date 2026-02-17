Mezze and More
Acclaimed Chicago restaurant Aba to debut in Dallas' Design District
Aba, the acclaimed Chicago Mediterranean restaurant known for its creative riffs on hummus and meaty kebabs, is coming to Dallas.
The restaurant, named for the Hebrew word for “father,” is set to open at the in-progress Design District development The Seam, formerly known as the Oak Lawn Design Plaza, at 1444 Oak Lawn Blvd., later this year.
The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor dining rooms decked out in tons of greenery, including “large-scale Mediterranean olive trees,” climbing ivy, and potted plants and trees sourced from local purveyors. The design will also be decidedly Mediterranean-inspired, with Moroccan-style lanterns, vintage chandeliers, and vibrant mosaic tiles.
The restaurant is a project of the Chicago-based hospitality group Lettuce Entertain You, which operates more than 100 restaurants of all kinds across the country. The group made its first foray into Texas in 2020, when they opened an outpost of Aba in Austin. Dallas is the fourth city for Aba, joining the Austin location, the original in Chicago, and a Nashville restaurant that opened in September 2025.
“We’ve been humbled by the positive response from our guests in Austin, and we are excited to expand into the Dallas market,” says executive partner Marc Jacobs. “We look forward to bringing our warm hospitality, California-inspired mezze-style menu and energetic ambiance, transporting guests to a vacation in the Mediterranean.”
Smoky garlic hummus from Aba.Photo by Jeff Marini.
Top Chef contestant CJ Jacobson is in charge of the menu at Aba, which focuses on both hot and cold mezze dishes and a solid line-up of proteins like pistachio-crusted halibut, shawarma-spiced steak frites, and slow-braised short rib in pomegranate-date glaze. The hummus selection is especially compelling, with options including a beef brisket hummus with smoky barbecue sauce and an iteration that’s topped with a buttery mushroom ragu made with four different types of mushrooms.
Kebabs also have their own section on the menu, with both vegetarian options like grilled mushrooms and meatier options on offer, including grilled chicken and kafta.
Though this is Lettuce Entertain You’s first Dallas restaurant, the chain officially planted its flag in the Metroplex in 2025 with the arrival of the Lone Star Smokeout, a barbecue festival with live music that’s expected to make its return in April 2026.
No official opening date for Aba has been announced, but expect it to arrive sometime in late 2026.