All aboard
New Italian restaurant with rooftop lounge rolls into Frisco Rail District
The first of several new restaurants planned for downtown Frisco’s renovated Rail District is set for a spring 2027 opening: Amy D’s Italian, a Italian restaurant from veteran chef Amy DiBiase, will open at 7511 Main St. in The Patios at the Rail development.
DiBiase, the restaurant's namesake, has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. In fact, developers of The Patios at the Rail, Nack Hospitality/Nack Companies, have tapped DiBiase to direct operations and culinary programs for several concepts they've got in the works.
Upon opening, the 4,700-square-foot Amy D's will serve dinner Tuesday-Saturdays from 4-10 pm. According to a press release, a Sunday lunch — a multi-course, family style experience inspired by DiBiase's grandmother — will be introduced at a later date.
In a dining room marked by walnut, creamy stone, and aged brass appointments — an open pasta kitchen at its center — guests will find a chef-driven menu filled with ingredients sourced from Texas and Italy, the release says.
The menu will include antipasti, handcrafted pasta and focaccia, wood-grilled specials, and seasonal sides meant for sharing.
"Some of my favorite memories are of making pasta with my grandmother, and that's the feeling I want every guest to have at Amy D's," DiBiase says in the release. "I look forward to bringing that to Frisco, with the best ingredients from Texas and Italy."
The bar will pour Italian wines, classic and signature cocktails, plus house-made shrubs, Italian sodas, and alcohol-free spritzes.
The restaurant will also have an enclosed rooftop Aperitivo Lounge, where guests can order cocktails and small bites during late-night hours from 10 pm-1 am Fridays and Saturdays. Aperitivo Hour will run Tuesday-Saturday from 4-7 pm.
Designed as a speakeasy-style gathering space, the upstairs lounge will feature greenery, layered lighting, and furnishings in olive, bronze, and deep red tones. It will also include a private dining area for up to 20 guests and sliding glass panels that can open to create an indoor-outdoor space when weather permits.
The speakeasy style upstairs space will host Aperitivo Hour Tuesdays-SaturdaysRendering courtesy of Maybeck Design
Amy D's is billed as "elevated yet family-friendly." The restaurant's designer Danielle Harbeck, founder and CEO of Maybeck Design, says her team aimed for a welcoming atmosphere that also appears fresh and new.
"Our vision for Amy D's was to create a restaurant that feels timeless without feeling traditional," she says.
Under CEO Donny Churchman, Nack's other projects in downtown Frisco include the Tower at The Rail. He said in a statement that in creating The Patios at the Rail, which is part of the Frisco's larger $83 million makeover of The Rail District, he wants to establish a destination that would help redefine downtown Frisco.
"Amy D's represents everything we envisioned for The Patios: great food, exceptional hospitality, and an atmosphere that gives people another reason to fall in love with downtown Frisco," Churchman says.