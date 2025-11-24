Steakhouse News
New Andreas steakhouse lands in former Morton's space in Uptown Dallas
A new steakhouse has opened at an Uptown Dallas address that has a steakhouse past: Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood, a concept from chef Andreas Kotsifos, has opened at 2222 McKinney Ave., in the former Morton's The Steakhouse space, with steaks and European-influenced cuisine.
The restaurant is a second location, following the original Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood, which opened in Allen in 2021.
Kotsifos is a native of Greece and food & beverage veteran whose 40-plus year career spans Europe, Manhattan, and Palm Beach, and whose journey brought him to Dallas in 2013, when he served as Executive Chef at The Palm until shortly before it closed.
Team
According to a release, the Uptown location features a powerhouse culinary team including Andreas, chef Willie Sorto, and chef Pedro Ortiz — all of whom worked together at The Palm in Dallas.
“Opening in Uptown is truly meaningful for me,” Andreas says. “Working again with Willie and Pedro from our time at The Palm and presenting signature dishes like our Beef Wellington and Wagyu selections allows us to create a dining experience where guests can feel true craftsmanship in every bite.”
Menu
The menu features classic steakhouse favorites with European and coastal influences:
- Beef Wellington – with Prime tenderloin and mushroom duxelles, wrapped in phyllo dough honoring Andreas' Greek heritage
- Bouillabaisse – French seafood soup with saffron-infused broth
- Lobster Mac & Cheese
- Rare Wagyu selections – featuring the ultra-rare Omi Wagyu Striploin by Okaki, Takamori Drunken Striploin, Satsuma Ribeye, and the L’Grow 9+++ Tomahawk
- Chilean Sea Bass
- Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake
They'll also serve oysters, seafood towers, seasonal chef specials, and refined steakhouse sides.
Bar Cosette
A defining feature of the Uptown location is Bar Cosette, an intimate cocktail lounge featuring velvet seating, candlelit ambiance, and dramatic lighting — offering a destination for cocktails, pre-dinner drinks, or a late-night outing.
In addition to the main dining room and the bar, the Uptown location features three private dining rooms plus 70 private wine and spirits lockers.
They're currently open daily for dinner beginning at 4 pm, but will add lunch and brunch in early December.