Lobster Roll News
Phoenix chain Angie's Lobster brings $9.99 lobster rolls to Dallas
A Phoenix seafood chain with discount prices is coming to Texas: Angie’s Lobster, home of the $9.99 Maine lobster roll, will open its first location in Texas at 701 W. 15th St. in Plano in a former Boston Market, just west of US-75.
According to a release, they'll open on November 13.
In addition to lobster rolls, they'll also serve foods from their sibling concept, Angie’s Prime Grill, including grilled burritos, warm rice bowls, and $5 salads.
Angie's was founded by Tony and Roushan Christofellis, who launched Angie’s Lobster as a drive-thru in 2022, then launched a second drive-thru concept, Angie’s Prime Grill, in 2023. They now have 20 locations in Arizona and Las Vegas.
The Plano location will have drive-thru self-service but also indoor seating. They're a no-cash concept, accepting payments made with debit/credit card payments and phone tap only.
The menu features chilled Maine Lobster Rolls for $9.99 and warm Maine Lobster Rolls for $11.99.
They say they keep their prices low by controlling the supply chain. They own a wharf on Bailey Island, Maine; a processing facility in Richmond, Maine; a distribution center with beverage and sauce processing facility in Phoenix; and their own trucking fleet.
Angie’s Prime Grill
Angie’s Prime Grill menu features sirloin steak, chicken, Mexican colossal shrimp, and falafel, served with choice of brown rice in a bowl, burrito, or salad, made with organic Romaine, spinach, seed-oil free dressings, and marinades only extra virgin olive oil.
Their 10 salad options include Mexican, Cobb, Greek, Asian, Harvest, Spicy Honey Ranch, Caprese, Caesar, BBQ Ranch, and Chicken Parm & Spinach.
"Disrupting"
“We are disrupting the restaurant space by changing who has access to luxury foods like Maine lobster, USDA Prime Steak, premium and organic ingredients, house-made sauces, and gourmet foods made without preservatives and additives," says co-founder Roushan Christofellis.
Tony’s late mother, Angela (“Angie”) immigrated from Greece to Boston, raised two kids as a single mother, and spent her life working in seafood restaurants before opening Angela’s Seafood outside Boston. She passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020.
“Angie’s was created to honor our mother and carry forward the love she gave us every day,” Tony Christofellis says.