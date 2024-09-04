Hummus News
Luxe NY Mediterranean restaurant Avra hums into Dallas first in Texas
A restaurant known for its Mediterranean cuisine and luxurious ambience is coming to Dallas: Called Avra Estiatorio, it's a concept founded in New York that will make its Texas debut in Uptown at the Crescent in spring 2025.
Avra was founded in 2000 by restaurateurs Nick Tsoulos and Nick Pashalis, who opened the first location on E. 48th Street in New York. They've since opened two more locations in Manhattan, plus Beverly Hills and Miami. They specialize in Mediterranean cuisine inspired by seaside tavernas across Greece, not to mention vibrant energy and lavish design.
According to a release, they'll occupy a nearly 14,000 square-foot space at 300 Crescent Ct. #120.
The menu features seafood imported from Greece, produce, and traditional Greek dishes. Their big thing is their choose-your-own-seafood from an ice display with options such as branzino, red snapper, wild Dover sole, and rare Mediterranean fish like fagri and lithrini.
You can then choose the technique: grilled whole over charcoal, deboned, and finished with Avra’s signature ladolemono sauce, or baked in salt. They also have raw options like carpaccio and ceviche.
Other menu highlights include:
- their "famous" Avra Chips: crispy paper-thin sliced zucchini and eggplant
- prime steaks and lamb chops
- traditional dips made using their grandmother's recipes
Their extra virgin olive oil, hand-pressed at a farm in Greece’s Peloponnese, enhances nearly every dish on the menu.
An extensive bar program will include Greek and international wines plus creative Greek-inspired cocktails such as the Helios Heat with Creyente Mezcal, Diplomatico, and fresh Spicy Mango.
Design is by the renowned Rockwell Group, and will be words like modern yet timeless, Greek aesthetic, versatile, and private dining. The space will incorporate The Conservatory, a glass café adorned with lush greenery, creating an oasis-like atmosphere.
“We are excited to bring the Avra experience to Dallas, a city known for its up-and-coming culinary scene,” said co-owner Nick Tsoulos. “Our goal is to create a dining destination that not only offers exceptional food but also transports our guests to the idyllic shores of Greece, right here in Dallas.”