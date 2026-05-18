This week in gluttony
BBQ and pickle festivals top the 8 best food events in Dallas this week
And just like that, the long Memorial Day weekend has arrived and so have barbecue and pickle festivals. It's also Dallas Tiki Week, which brings a landslide of island-inspired festivities throughout DFW. (Hop on a bus for a tiki tour come Thursday.) Save room for an intimate wine dinner on Memorial Day itself, which is also National Wine Day this year.
Monday, May 18
Dallas Tiki Week
The annual celebration of tiki drinks and tropical vibes offers a taste of island life without leaving landlocked Dallas. A weeklong roster of mostly free events ranges from a cocktail competition to happy hours with guest bartenders. Two notable (and ticketed) happenings include A ‘Tail of Two Coasts (Wednesday, May 20, 6 pm, $45) featuring rum cocktails from Florida and California bartenders and small bites at Fortune House on Greenville Ave., and a Tiki Bar Bus Tour (Thursday, May 21, 6 pm, $85) that starts and ends at La Reunion in Bishop Arts but includes stops at Arlington’s 4 Kahunas and Fort Worth’s Shipwreck and Tarantula Tiki Lounge.
Wednesday, May 20
Cakebread Wine Dinner at Princi Italia
The Royal Lane location of Princi Italia will host a four-course wine pairing dinner featuring Cakebread Cellars wines. The menu includes scallop fazzoletti with Sauvignon Blanc; eggplant caponata with Chardonnay, grilled beef tenderloin with both Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, and a Texas peach crostata for dessert. Reservations are $95, and the dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, May 23
Gran Centenario Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo
The Addison outlet of Cantina Laredo will highlight Gran Centenario Tequila during this four-course pairing dinner. Guests will start with a tequila flight during a reception before partaking in dishes including roasted tomato and artichoke soup, choice of shrimp with lemon artichoke beurre blanc or pork tenderloin with mole, and berry cake. Dinner is $79.99, and begins at 7 pm.
Sunday, May 24
Dallas Pickle Festival
Pickle lovers will unite during this day-long festival featuring pickle-inspired food and drinks, pickle-eating and juice-drinking contests, pickle vendors, family-friendly entertainment, and more. Tickets are $10.38 for adults and $7.18 for kids 14 and under (including fees) and the event will take place at Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery St.) from 12-6 pm.
7th Annual Boots & BBQ at Legacy Hall
The Plano food hall and entertainment venue will host its annual Memorial Day weekend barbecue festival with live country music all day. Ticket prices include a barbecue plate, such as the “Big as Texas” plate ($45) with sliced brisket, half chicken, jalapeño cheddar sausage, two Texas Tornadoes, potato salad, fried okra, bread, pickles, onions, and barbecue sauce; or the “Boots N BBQ” plate ($20) with chopped brisket, pulled chicken, sides and all the fixings. Live music performances include Garth Brooks tribute band Shameless, Alan Jackson tribute band Gone Country, Shania Twain tribute band Still The One, and DJ Kirbbae. There’ll also be a hat bar, local vendors, cocktails and craft beer. The party will run from 1-10 pm.
Meat Fight 1K
There’s no running involved in this playful-yet-delicious “1K” tasting event, but there is a finisher medal for those who partake in 10 or more tasting stations. More than 20 Dallas restaurants and bars will participate in the annual fundraiser, which started as a backyard barbecue competition that has since raised more than $4 million for the National MS Society. Restaurants include Meridien, Loro, Zoli’s, Whiskey Cake, and Fortunate Son. Tickets are $45 and the event will run from 2-4 pm at Dallas Youth Sports.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day brunch. Many Dallas restaurants are welcoming diners for special Memorial Day brunches. (Separate list coming soon.)
National Wine Day Dinner at The Mexican
The Design District hotspot will host a three-course prix fixe menu paired with boutique wines from Mexico to celebrate National Wine Day. Menu highlights include entrée choices of salmon piquin, filet mignon, suizas de pollo, and vegetarian enchiladas. Dinner is $125, and begins at 6:30 pm.