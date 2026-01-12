This week in gluttony
Dolly Day parties dominate 5 best food & drink events in Dallas this week
Have a cup of ambition this week at Dolly Day parties happening in Dallas to celebrate the icon's 80th birthday. Also on the list, more tea and mahjong, an Alpine wine dinner, and an NYC cocktail bar pop-up.
Monday, January 12
Death & Co. x Catbird Pop-Up
The Manhattan-based cocktail institution Death & Co. will visit Catbird inside Thompson Dallas to showcase the future of low-ABV and zero-proof libations. Visit to experience a menu of six Death & Co. cocktails ($17 each), including the no-ABV Faded Ember made with Lyre’s dark rum, non-alcoholic coffee liqueur, and mandarin Seedlip Grove, and low-ABV options like Casino Water made with Lyre’s agave blanco, St. George green chili vodka, clarified lime, peach, and toasted sunflower salt. The pop-up will run from 6-9 pm on Monday. On Tuesday, a discussion for industry professionals will start at 5 pm. (Tickets are $25 for non-industry professionals.)
Friday, January 16
Alto Adige Wine Dinner at Eataly
Savor the flavors of Alpine and Mediterranean cultures from northern Italy during this four-course wine pairing dinner at Eataly. A visiting ambassador from the region will guide guests through dishes like red wine braised pork shank with Alpine cheese and speck polenta along with spinach and speck bread dumplings in cheese sauce, apple strudel, and more. The $125 ticket, plus tax and service fee, includes six wine tastings. Dinner begins at 6 pm.
Saturday, January 17
Dolly Day at Truck Yard
Dolly Parton will turn 80 years young on January 19, and Truck Yard is ready to celebrate with a day-long Dolly party. Visit both Truck Yard locations (Dallas and The Colony) for Dolly-themed drinks, a Dolly impersonator, a Dolly and Jolene lookalike contest, plus pup costume contests, Dolly Parton covers, and more. Guests who bring a new or used children’s book get a Dolly Parton pin while supplies last. The party starts at 11 am and runs until midnight.
Tiles & Teas: Mahjong Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court
Mahjong parties keep trending, and now Hotel Crescent Court has added its own in partnership with The Mahjong Line featuring afternoon tea service in its Conservatory. The $125 ticket (plus tax and a service fee) includes a multi-course savory and sweet menu featuring gochujang shrimp salad, bamboo steam baskets with pork shao mai, ginger chicken jiaozi, and Peking duck bao buns, plus black sesame scones with clotted cream, moon cake, mochi ice cream, matcha lemon mousse, jasmine milk tea pudding with popping boba, and purple sweet potato tartlets. Ideal for seasoned players, the tea takes place Saturday and Sunday at 12 pm through February 1.
Sunday, January 18
Dolly Parton Brunch at Community Beer Company
Visit the Dallas brewery for a day full of Dolly-themed fun to celebrate the country music icon’s 80th birthday. There’ll be Dolly-inspired cocktails and brunch dishes along with a costume contest for prizes. The brunch will run from 10:30 am-3 pm.