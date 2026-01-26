This week in gluttony
Sausage Sensei smokes 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A Central Texas pitmaster known as The Sausage Sensei will visit a local farm this weekend for demonstrations, dinner and a show. But first, learn about Texas wines at a Ritz-Carlton restaurant, partake in a new barbecue supper club, and celebrate anniversaries for two Dallas-based destinations.
Wednesday, January 28
CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro’s 24th Anniversary Celebration
Founded in Dallas in 2002, CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro will celebrate 24 years in business with parties at all locations. The $95 ticketed event will feature interactive chef demonstration stations, live DJ music, and a glass of wine upon arrival. Menu highlights include Wagyu beef meatballs, red Argentine shrimp skewers, margherita pizza bites, and braised beef short rib and butternut squash risotto cups. The party will run from 6-8 pm.
Thursday, January 29
“Don't Mess with Texas Wines” at Fearing’s
The first of the year in Fearing’s wine education dinner series will highlight wines from the Texas High Plains and Texas Hill Country. The five-course guided pairing dinner is $159, plus tax and gratuity, begins at 7 pm.
Friday, January 30
Supper Club at Crossbuck BBQ (Rescheduled from Friday, January 23)
The Farmers Branch destination for a modern take on Texas barbecue has launched a new monthly supper club series. Pitmaster and owner Tim McLaughlin will present five courses paired with craft cocktails. Highlights from this week’s inaugural supper club menu include smoked brisket empanadas, smoked cherry and star anise sorbet, twice-cooked bone-in pork chop with chipotle and pear compote, and blueberry ginger cobbler with peppermint ice cream. Tickets are $150, plus tax and dinner begins at 7:30 pm.
Saturday, January 31
Legacy Menu at Malai Kitchen
The Dallas-based Southeast Asian cuisine destination will mark 15 years in Uptown Dallas and 10 years in Southlake with an all-day menu of 15 favorites for $15 each. Highlights include Thai coconut soup, lemongrass mussels, chicken pad Thai, iron pot green chicken curry, and Chilean seabass. The dine-in specials will run all day at Malai’s Uptown location (3699 McKinney Ave.) and Southlake location (1161 E. Southlake Blvd.).
Sausage Sensei Masterclass at Tate Farms
Central Texas pitmaster Bill Dumas, also known as The Sausage Sensei, will visit Tate Farms in Rockwall for two days of sausage-making, dinner, live music, and cocktails. Saturday will include a hands-on sausage-making class (9 am-3 pm, $199) which comes with lunch and a cash bar. On Sunday, Dumas will present the featured sausages during a four-course dinner in collaboration with Tate Farms. The $199 ticket includes cocktails and live music by Kevin Russell, lead singer of Shinyribs, and the event begins at 4 pm. (Bundle the two events for one ticket price of $365).