Supermarket news
Grocery giant Tom Thumb to open newest store in Dallas-Fort Worth
Supermarket chain Tom Thumb is opening the doors to its newest location in Dallas-Fort Worth: A new store in Argyle will debut at 6 am Friday, March 6.
The store is located at 1046 Market Way in Argyle, a town in Denton County about 30 minutes north of DFW Airport.
According to a release, the shop will open with some fanfare all weekend long: The first 300 shoppers will receive a bag of groceries, and all shoppers will enjoy samples, specials, and in-store events throughout the day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There's even a chance to win free groceries for a year, as well as free photos with the Easter Bunny.
The new 63,000-square-foot store will include tens of thousands of items, including more than 1,000 local products, the release says. Department highlights include:
- Deli / Food Service: ReadyMeals (ready-to-eat, heat, or cook); made-in-store sushi; full-service salad bar; hot line items; 400+ specialty cheeses and charcuterie selections; fried chicken; online party tray ordering with in-store pickup.
- Bakery: Fresh bread baked daily; grab-and-go desserts; on-staff cake decorator; in-store fried doughnuts; Arbuckle fried pies; Christie’s cookies; Blue Bell ice cream cakes.
- Produce: Hundreds of fresh items, including 200+ organic options; extensive fresh-cut fruits and vegetables prepared daily; expanded South Asian offerings.
- Floral: Fresh flowers sourced globally; grab-and-go bouquets; balloon bar; FTD service; custom arrangements for weddings and special events.
- Meat & Seafood: Butcher block service; USDA Choice and Prime beef; organic and grass-fed options; seafood steamed at no extra charge.
- Grocery: Thousands of everyday grocery and household items; 1,000+ Texas-made products; expanded 72-foot protein section.
- Wine & Beer: 1,000+ wines (including temperature-controlled selections); 80 Texas craft beers; wide selection of non-alcoholic beverages.
There's also an in-store Starbucks coffee kiosk, Pharmacy in store with drive-thru lane, and Drive-Up-N-Go grocery pick-up.
“We are so excited to open this Tom Thumb for the Argyle communities," says said Bill Neve, division president, in the release. “Tom Thumb is excited to showcase our full-service grocery store and fresh new items that customers in Argyle will love. We’re incredibly grateful to the town of Argyle for their support of this new store and have been looking forward to meeting our newest customers and welcoming them into their Tom Thumb."
Tom Thumb is on a roll, having opened two more local stores - in Sanger and Sunnyvale - in December. Another one, in Midlothian, is expected to open in April.