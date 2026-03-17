Coffee News
The drinks are unique at new Flower Mound shop Bruvana Coffee
Flower Mound is abuzz thanks to a just-opened coffee shop with some distinctive drinks: Called Bruvana Coffee House, it's an independently-owned coffee spot that opened in January at 500 Flower Mound Rd. #108, with specialty coffee, matcha, snacks, and sweets.
The shop is in a center at the northeast corner of Garden Ridge Road, located in a former eyewear store between Pretty Pools and Guitars and Growlers, where it's serving unique creations like their best-selling Biscoff latte, inspired by the popular spiced Biscoff cookie; and special matcha flavors such as their banana pudding matcha latte.
Bruvana is from Ali Nawazuddin, who left the corporate world where he worked in project management for companies like Accenture and Slalom, to pursue his passion for coffee.
"Coffee always been in my family," he says. "My grandparents owned a coffee estate back in India, and I spent many summers there, where I became exposed to the process of growing it, washing, and roasting. I earned a degree in chemical engineering, and I love how it can be both an art and a science."
At Bruvana — which boasts a homophonous nod to "brewing" — he's created a spacious and tastefully modern place where people can grab a drink or stick around for a spell.
You can find classics like espresso and cappuccino, but also with the trendy, dressed-up beverages that have become an essential part of any coffee shop menu. That means ultra-trendy strawberry matcha latte, a rose vanilla matcha latte, and lavender-flavored drinks.
In addition to their Biscoff cookie latte, their other signature creations include a clever baklava latte with pistachio, honey, and oat milk; a gingerbread butterscotch latte, golden Vietnamese latte, cinnamon brown sugar latte, and a Hong Kong latte featuring espresso and a shot of black tea.
They rotate in seasonal specials with the current new lineup consisting of Hot Banana Cream Latte, Lavender Silk Cloud Latte, and Iced Banana Cream Cloud Latte. They do both hot and iced drinks, with non-dairy alternatives including soy, oat, and almond milks. Drink prices range from $5 to $7.50.
They also offer pastries and snacks, provided by acclaimed Dallas bakery La Casita Bakeshop, including cookies, muffins, croissants, cruffins, cakes, cupcakes, and a couple of savory items like a spinach & goat cheese quiche and avocado toast. "They matched the high standards that we wanted to champion in what we do," Nawazuddin says.
One of his major priorities is to be responsive.
"A lot of what we do is based on feedback," he says. "For example, some people wanted ceramic mugs so we added those. We're listening to customer requests."