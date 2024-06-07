Coffee News
Cozy coffee shop Cerulean Blue debuts at Parker Square in Flower Mound
A coffee shop that wants to be much more has opened in Flower Mound: Called Cerulean Blue, it's a new coffee house ready to serve the community and is now brewing in Parker Square, at 420 Parker Square Rd.
According to a release, the shop is from husband-and-wife Paul and Jackie Dietzler, who also own Expo Home Improvement, a Texas-wide company that does remodeling. They've been residents of Flower Mound for 30 years, and wanted to give back to the town they love by creating a hub for community connection and vibrant conversations.
"Cerulean Blue is more than just a place to grab your morning coffee or a bite to eat," Paul says. "It’s the place where people can come together, share ideas, and build lasting relationships. We’ve designed this space with the community in mind, and we can’t wait to see how it brings people together."
To that end, they've created a cozy environment with comfortable seating, soft lighting, two fireplaces, and art, ideal for either relaxation or productivity.
They'll host community events and provide a community board where local organizations can post about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.
On the food front, they offer coffees, espresso, tea, smoothies, pastries, quiche, biscuits, sandwiches, and salads — overseen by Jessica Dietzler, in charge of creating the sweet treats, biscuits, and quiches. Her sister Samantha oversees social media and marketing. Paul and Jackie will oversee the day-to-day operations.
“This is the ideal situation for our family to work together,” Paul says. “We have a heart to serve others and Cerulean Blue gives each of us the opportunity to use our individual talents for the common goal of creating an experience for our guests that brings people together for great food, a calming ambiance, and the knowledge that everyone is welcome here.”
They'll host a grand opening celebration on Saturday June 8 from 7 am-6 pm featuring cookie decorating for kids, complimentary samples, and special giveaways.