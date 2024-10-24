Sandwich News
Stoner favorite Cheba Hut sandwich chain about to debut in Arlington
The favorite sandwich shop for stoners everywhere is about to open a location in Arlington: Cheba Hut, the unique sandwich shop and bar known for its toasted subs and laid-back atmosphere, will open its newest location in Arlington, in a former Jimmy John's at 504 E. Abram St. on November 4.
Arlington is a franchised location from Eddie White, a multi-franchise owner who also owns the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop right next door at 510 E. Abram St. (He also owns a Fuzzy's in Fort Worth and previously owned Harry's at the Harbor in McKinney, now closed.)
“I have been looking for the right location for a couple of years now and am excited to see it officially opening,” White says in a release. “I look forward to bringing Downtown Arlington the best sandwich they have ever eaten in a cool space with a culture that just brings great vibes and good times.”
Cheba Hut was founded in 1998 and now has more than 50 locations across the country, including four around DFW: Fort Worth, Deep Ellum, Denton, and Preston Trail Plaza. Arlington will be the fifth.
The menu has about 30 signature sandwiches, including Jamaican Red (buffalo chicken, jalapeño, and hot sauce) and Acapulco Gold (chicken with BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese), plus salads and a selection of "munchies" such as Rice Krispy treats, loaded nachos, pretzel nuggets, and soups.
Customers can specify bread from a choice of white, wheat, or garlic herb; and can also order their sandwich in different sizes: from a 4-inch nug to an 8-inch pinner to a 12-inch blunt. Prices start at $7 for a small nug and top out at $15 for a large.
Cheba is the rare sandwich shop with a full-service bar with beer and cocktails, such as the signature Dirty Hippie combining cucumber, lemonade, and Deep Eddy Vodka, or the Hash Can with rum, tequila, gin, vodka, Blue Curacao, sour mix, and Red Bull. This amenity is unusual for a sandwich shop.
For this location, muralist Joshua Finley has created an extraordinary central mural that incorporates some of the most famous and familiar cartoons of the early 2000s.