Pizza News
Chicago deep-dish pizza kings in Addison to close after 10 years
A Dallas restaurant with Chicago-style food is calling it quits: Taste of Chicago, which has been serving deep dish pizza in Addison for 10 years, will close at the end of October.
According to a release, the beloved restaurant is closing due to the sale of the building. They're not ruling out a potential relocation in the future, but for now, they will be closing on October 27.
In a statement, the restaurant's general manager Suzana Aljic says they are saddened about the closure and being ousted from the space.
"The decision comes as a result of the building being sold to an apartment developer, forcing us to vacate the location we have proudly called home for the past decade," Aljic says. "While the closure of this chapter is bittersweet, we want to extend one final opportunity for our loyal customers and supporters to enjoy our food and atmosphere."
This family-owned restaurant serving deep-dish pizza and other Chicago specialties first opened in Addison at 14833 Midway Rd. in 2013. They've stood as one of the best places to find deep-dish pizza, as well as tavern-style thin crust pizza, plus toasted ravioli, Italian beef sandwich, meatball sub, and chicken parm sub.
They make the pizza to order, and earn positive reviews from natives of Chicago as well as Chicago-style food fans, such as, "Chicago deep dish was very good. It's hard to find here in Texas but this was real close to what you get in the windy city."
For much of 2022, they closed for a renovation, but reopened in late November 2022. They also opened a location in McKinney in late 2022, partnered with busy restaurateur Michael Kim (Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen), but had trouble maintaining consistency and closed the McKinney outlet in mid-2023.
From October 1-27, they're planning on a celebration at the Addison location of "10 years of unforgettable meals, memories, and shared moments."
Their goal is definitely to find a new space down the road.
"As much as we would love to continue serving the community without interruption, the sudden nature of this transition has left us uncertain about when or where we will reopen," Aljic says.
"We are actively searching for a new location, but with such limited time, we cannot provide any specifics at this moment. However, we remain hopeful that Taste of Chicago will find a new home soon, and we will keep our community updated as new developments arise," Aljic says.
During their remaining time, they'll be offering a limited menu, highlighting their most popular dishes.
"This will be a time for us to reflect on the wonderful experiences we've shared with our customers, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for one last meal at our current location," she says.