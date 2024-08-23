Chocolate News
Chocolate shop to open in Flower Mound with truffles and how-to-classes
A chocolate shop specializing in handmade gourmet chocolates and gifts is coming to Flower Mound. Called Touring Chocolatier, it'll open at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy. #150 in the former bakery space called AshJenn.
Projected opening date is October.
Touring Chocolatier is owned by Kay Thibodeaux, a chocolatier with 10 years of experience under her belt and training from online chocolate institute Ecole Chocolat. Flower Mound represents an expansion of her flagship chocolate shop which she opened in Northlake in November 2021.
"We will continue to make our chocolates in Northlake and have our small retail area there," Thibodeaux says. "But this gives us the opportunity to serve additional communities with our artisan truffles, bonbons, and other chocolates, as well as baked goodies."
The name of the shop comes from Thibodeaux and her husband’s trips across the world, trying exotic chocolates and seeing different production processes and bringing some of the flavors back home.
“We've been to Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and just got back from Europe,” Thibodeaux says. “We do a lot of travel to Hawaii as well. A lot of people don't realize Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. that can grow cacao.”
The shop offers a variety of sweets using Belgian and French dark and milk chocolate, featured in truffles, caramel pecan clusters, bourbon pecans, bon bons (which have fruit or filled centers), and chocolate-dipped strawberries.
One of the customer favorites is the truffles. Truffles come in a box of six or a tempting variety pack by the dozen, with both boozy and out-of-the-box flavors, such as amaretto, Aztec spice, birthday cake, orange cream, and seasonal flavors. Prices range from $6 for two chocolate graham crackers to $48 for a dozen dipped strawberries.
A big draw of the Flower Mound space was the commercial kitchen, allowing Thibodeaux the option to expand the selection to pastries or breads.
“We want to bring baked goods not common in Flower Mound, such as sourdough breads, scones, cinnamon rolls, and croissants," she says.
The other big draw of the new location is that it will provide space for classroom to hold chocolate making classes. Thibodeaux has been teaching classes since 2015, long before she opened the shop. They include classes on how to make truffles, how to make chocolate bars, and how to pair wine and chocolate, which Thibodeaux provides by appointment on and off site — "as often as I can schedule them on the calendar," she says.
“I hope to share my passion for chocolate and educate Flower Mound about what makes great chocolate and how to pair it with your beverage or food of choice," she says.