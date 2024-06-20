Juice News
Organic healthy Clean Juice opens newest Dallas location in Frisco
A fresh new juice spot is opening north of Dallas: Clean Juice, an organic juice bar, has opened a store in Frisco at 12025 University Dr. #200, on the border of Prosper, in a new shopping center at the southwest corner of Coit Road.
Clean Juice was founded by Landon and Kat Eckles in 2016 as the first certified organic juice and food bar, stressing the importance of a clean organic diet. The chain offers organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, and salads in a welcoming retail experience.
There's refreshing juice drinks like watermelon, juice cleanses, cashew milk, wellness shots, wraps like the breakfast wrap with hard-boiled egg, avocado, cheddar, tomato, Himalayan pink sea salt, olive oil, and black pepper; salads like the Garden salad with spinach, feta, hard-boiled egg, diced apples, avocado, and walnuts; and six toasts including a loaded avocado and a peanut-butter toast.
According to a release, the Frisco shop is from franchisee Jigar Patel, a 27-year-old first-time business owner from India who was inspired to do something healthy after a health scare during COVID.
“After a health scare a few years back, I had no choice but to start making conscious decisions about food, fitness and my overall well-being,” Patel says. “Clean Juice was a steadfast option for me throughout my journey, and I fell in love with its offerings and the community around it. When it came time for me to seek new business opportunities, it was a no-brainer to look into ownership options. Now, I’m eager to grow with the brand and share healthy and delicious options for my community to enjoy.”
The openings bring Clean Juice’s presence across Texas to 13 locations, including The Hill complex in Dallas, Addison, Clearfork Fort Worth, and Lebanon Road in Frisco — with 79 stores total and nore openings in late 2024, thanks to its recent acquisition by parent company BRIX Holdings, LLC.
Brix is also implementing new operations: All future locations will feature a redesigned store with a modern look, a smaller footprint, kiosk-based ordering, and a redesigned menu for improved efficiency.
BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes Friendly’s, Clean Juice, Orange Leaf, Red Mango, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, Souper Salad, Humble Donut Co., and Pizza Jukebox.