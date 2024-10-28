Coffee News
New coffee shop Coffee Cove to channel West Coast vibe in Las Colinas
A new coffeeshop is coming to Las Colinas with a tasteful laid-back California style: Called Coffee Cove, it's opening at 385 E. Las Colinas Blvd. #170, in a former Thai restaurant in the buzzy area of Las Colinas Boulevard near North O'Connor Boulevard.
Coffee Cove is from Safiya Morgan, a California native and former schoolteacher who hails from a family of coffee entrepreneurs. Her brothers own Humble Bean in Mission Bay, San Diego, and they have been providing consulting services and advice as she preps to open her own shop.
"It is a California-meets-Texas concept," Morgan says. "I am taking the California vibe and bringing it to Dallas because I miss it so much. The shop will be super chill, laid back, friendly, helpful. We want amazing product and amazing customer service. The vibe will bring itself."
For beans, she is partnering with Counter Coffee, who are also training the baristas. Their coffee menu will include classics plus seasonal drinks.
Some of their specialty lattes sound decadent, in flavors such as butterscotch, pumpkin, campfire marshmallows, mocha, peppermint, white chocolate. These will change based on the season.
The menu also includes a Turkish latte and a cardamom-based spiced tea — very popular in East Africa, where Safiya’s mother is from. Hot chocolate gets a sprinkling of cardamom, as well, and they'll also serve smoothies and fresh flavored lemonades.
The shop is surrounded by offices and there's a brisk lunch trade in the area, so Coffee Cove will serve light bites such as avocados toast and pressed sandwiches that are also halal such as a roasted beef panini and a croissant turkey melt.
There'll also be croissants (plain, chocolate and almond), cookies, earl grey loaf, muffins, cruffins, and bagels provided by La Casita Bakeshop. They'll also offer gluten-free versions of items such as doughnuts.
The space is designed to provide a balance of luxury and calming, Morgan says, with plants and greenery for natural brightness, dark woods, and a mural of La Jolla Cove, Safiya’s favorite place in San Diego, to be created by local artist Hershel Yelder. She's paying attention to small details like beautiful ceramic cups from Makario Stoneware, based in Tijuana, Mexico.
They're encouraging lingering, with a a workstation and outdoor and indoor seating for about 30.
“It will provide a lounge area that feels like quiet luxury, not extravagant, where everyone belongs, everybody is comfortable," Safiya says.