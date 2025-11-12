Irish Pub News
Beloved downtown Dallas Crafty Irishman pub expands to Victory Park
A favorite Irish pub in downtown Dallas is expanding: The Crafty Irishman, which opened in downtown a decade ago, will open a spinoff location in nearby Victory Park at 2401 Victory Park Ln. #190, in the former Dibs on Victory space.
According to a release, it'll open in the next few months.
“Victory Park has been on our radar for many years,” says The Crafty Irishman founder Alan Kearney. “It’s a community in itself, with a great mix of residential, retail, and office. We will absolutely be geared for the games at Victory Park. Sports play a huge role in any pub back in Dublin, and that same energy will be part of what we do here.”
The new location will be larger than the downtown original and will feature a second-floor patio deck. It has been designed with the same characteristics and atmosphere as a great metropolitan city-center pub, the kind you would find in the heart of Dublin.
The menu will feature The Crafty Irishman’s staples such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and Scotch eggs, along with hundreds of whiskeys and a wide selection of European and local beers.
While the food may be the same, the vibe will not, Kearney says.
“This isn’t a copy and paste version of our downtown pub,” he say. “Every community is different and has its own personality. But one thing that never changes is our commitment to genuine hospitality, great food, and that warm, authentic Irish feel.”
Kearney is a native of Ireland who has emerged as a leading figure in Dallas' Irish pub scene, particularly in highly urban areas such as downtown and Bishop Arts-adjacent, with concepts that include Patrick Kennedy's Irish Pub, also in downtown Dallas and The Playwright Irish Pub located in Dallas' Arts District. He was the first to open an Irish pub in North Oak Cliff with Cannon's Irish Pub, which he opened in the cool Cannon's Village building in 2019.
He's shown a knack for being able to find an audience in locations that prior operators were not, such as the One Arts Plaza space where The Playwright is located — a space that saw a number businesses come and go before he came along.
The Victory Park location will offer lunch, dinner, happy hour, and late-night food, providing guests with a full-day dining and social experience. Validated parking and valet service will be available directly beside the pub.