Wine Bar News
Dallas-based Cru Food & Wine Bar gets new ownership ready to expand
Longtime Dallas wine bar chain has entered a new era: Cru Food & Wine Bar, the nationally recognized upscale wine bar concept, has fielded a new majority acquisition which will result in brand-wide reimagination designed to redefine the modern wine bar experience.
The majority acquisition, finalized on July 30, comes from an investment group led by Simon Bozas, a hospitality financial executive with more than two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry who is known for developing upscale dining concepts in airports and other high-volume environments.
The acquisition includes CRÚ’s full portfolio, staff and all current locations across Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado. Bozas will now serve as the brand's CFO.
“We identified a significant gap in the wine bar market,” Bozas says in a release. “While it’s filled with many concepts and operators, there is not one true dominant national favorite. CRÚ has a unique opportunity to lead that space and build an elevated experience rooted in quality and hospitality.”
“This next chapter is about refinement and growth,” said CRÚ founder and CEO Patrick Colombo. “We’re raising the bar across design, service and selection to create a wine bar experience that truly stands out.”
Colombo is the veteran Dallas restaurateur and CEO of Restaurant Works (Princi Italia, Nick & Sam’s), who debuted the Cru concept in the West Village shopping center in Dallas in 2002, with an innovative formula of 30 wines by the glass and 300 bottles from around the world, plus a casual menu of food inspired by the Napa Valley.
In August, the chain closed its original location at West Village at 3699 McKinney Ave. #107, where it had been for more than 23 years.
The transformation includes refreshed design, a reimagined beverage and culinary program, expanded event offerings and the launch of an e-commerce platform delivering curated wines and glassware direct to guests.
As part of its evolution, guests can expect a polished, modernized experience across both new and existing locations. Updates include design enhancements, a reimagined culinary and beverage program featuring chef-driven dishes, an extensive wine list of boutique and global labels, and a top-scale spirits selection that complements the brand’s wine-first identity.
New locations will offer event spaces for private dining experiences and corporate events. Additionally, the brand is developing a new e-commerce platform that will offer direct-to-door delivery, allowing guests to enjoy its wine collection and exclusive glassware from the comfort of home.
CRÚ currently operates 10 locations across four states and three major airports. With a strong ownership group in place and a new CEO joining soon, the brand is positioned for aggressive growth. Expansion will begin with new openings in Atlanta and Dallas in 2026, followed by Greenville, South Carolina and additional markets in 2027. The company is targeting four to six new locations in the next year, with plans to reach 25 total locations within three years.