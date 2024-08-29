Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This
Dallas Chocolate Festival is back to tempt your sweet tooth this fall
Some might say the three sweetest words in the English language are "I love you," but we think it's "Dallas Chocolate Festival."
That's right, the three-day fest dedicated entirely to chocolate is back and tastier than ever, happening September 6-8 at Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG).
What started as a dream in 2009 has since developed into a community of craft chocolate enthusiasts that grows bigger and more delicious every year.
This year's 27 participants are some of the best and brightest chocolatiers and chocolate makers from around the country, and — most importantly — they bring with them a delicious array of samples, exciting demos, and interactive workshops.
Samples, samples, and more samples.Photo by Kathy Tran
Those who go can explore everything from the bean harvesting process to unexpected food pairings and drink experimentations to beautiful packaging and presentations.
Here's a look at the schedule:
Friday, September 6, from 6-9 pm
Night of Indulgence VIP Experience
Start the weekend off right with exclusive chocolate samples; complimentary cocktails, Coppola wines, and Texas Ale Project beers (21+ only); and delectable bites from top local chefs including Uchi, Perch Bistro & Bar, Gemma, Las Almas Rotas, Mot Hai Ba, and Café Momentum.
Saturday, September 7, from 10 am-5 pm
Explore a jam-packed day of tantalizing chocolate pairings, hands-on classes, and unique experiences. View the full Saturday schedule here.
Sunday, September 8, from 11 am-3 pm
Keep the excitement going with more delicious samples, engaging demos, and a special Bean to Bar class offsite at the 5Mile Chocolate Kitchen. View the full Sunday schedule here.
Tickets are on sale now and include several options so you can build your perfect outing. FIG is located at 1807 Ross Ave., in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.