Southern Fried Fare
Chef Tiffany Derry's Roots Chicken Shak struts its stuff into Irving
A celebrity chef’s duck-fat-fried chicken will soon be satiating hungry crowds at a bustling Irving entertainment center. Chef Tiffany Derry’s Roots Chicken Shak has plans for a second location at Toyota Music Factory in the Las Colinas area.
Roots Chicken Shak, which started as a counter inside Plano’s Legacy Hall, opened its first franchise in December 2025 on Belt Line Road in Addison. The Irving restaurant will be operated by Corey and Marian Epperson, the same local franchisees behind the Addison location.
Derry, a native of Beaumont now living in Plano, first caught national attention on Season 7 of Top Chef. She went on to be a judge on MasterChef and is seen regularly on The Food Network. Today Derry and business partner Tom Foley run the restaurant group T2D Concepts, which owns, in addition Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table and Radici Wood Fired Grill in Farmers Branch.
Tiffany Derry and business partner Tom Foley run Roots Chicken Shak under the restaurant group T2D Concepts. Chef Tiffany Derry/ Facebook
Derry says in a news release that franchisees, the Eppersons “understand what makes Roots special — from the food and hospitality to the importance of being part of the community,” and she's excited to have them growing with the company.
“Expanding the brand through great local partners is something Tom and I have been looking forward to,” Derry adds, “and we can’t wait for Irving to experience what we’ve been cooking up.”
Corey and Marian Epperson say they are looking forward to the chance to build on their experience in Addison with the second restaurant. The Eppersons say Las Colinas holds a special place in their hearts; their first date was along the district’s scenic canals.
The opportunity to open the Irving store "feels like a return to a place that has been part of their story from the beginning,” the news release adds.
Duck-fat fried chicken in a proprietary blend of spices has been Derry's signature dish dating back to Private Social, the Uptown Dallas restaurant where served as chef in 2013.
At Roots, the chicken is served in many forms: wings, tenders, nuggets, and more. There are chicken sandwiches on sweet potato buns, two salads, chicken nuggets, red beans and rice, fried catfish, duck fat fries, and a baked potato casserole. Favorites include Big Bird sandwich and flaky biscuits served with pepper jam and Steen’s butter.
Derry insists on "scratch-made food and bold Southern flavors," so all ingredients at Roots are prepared in-house daily, according to the release.
Roots Chicken Shak Irving will be at 370 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 102. An opening date and grand opening plans have not been announced.