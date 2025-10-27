Park Cities News
New neighborhood restaurant lounge opens in Dallas' Park Cities
There's a new restaurant concept coming to Dallas' Lovers Lane: Called The Devonshire Club, it will open in mid-November at 5757 W. Lovers Ln., in the space previously occupied by Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge, where it will serve a menu described as American lounge fare.
According to a release, it's named for the surrounding Devonshire neighborhood where it will open on November 14.
The Devonshire Club is from Lisa and Elia “Tom” Georgalis, who also owned Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge, which was their attempt to do a fine-dining version of Greek food. How about a high-5 for their efforts to do a fine-dining concept that was not steak.
Now the space will become a neighborhood bar and lounge with cocktails, shareable plates, and vibrant conversations. (That last one is not actually on the menu.)
The couple opened Nikki in April 2024, taking over the former City Cafe space, serving dishes such as lamb loin with charred fennel whip, and pork chop with Greek honey and crispy thyme & lemon potato pavè.
"The decision to evolve was guided by the community," Tom says. “Over the past year, we’ve listened to our neighbors and regulars. People want a place where they can linger, socialize, and enjoy great food and drinks in a lively, comfortable atmosphere. The Devonshire Club was born out of that vision.”
The new menu was developed by consulting chef Jacob Williamson and features global influences, blending Americana, Asian, French, and Greek flavors, including:
- Spicy Tuna Tartare with potato pavé and piment d’espelette
- Mini Saganaki Burger with TX Wagyu, halloumi, arugula, tomato jam, and oregano dijonnaise
- Smoked Salmon Rillettes with house-made spoon-shaped crackers
- Duck Confit Quesadilla with brie and tart cherry, and Tom’s Fries, reimagined with béchamel, feta, Fresno peppers, and cilantro
- J. Rae’s Cheesecake, from J. Rae’s Bakery, owned by Williamson's wife Audrey Williamson, aww they're married? That's sweet.
Instead of bread, which nobody gives out for free anymore anyway, customers will get popcorn dusted with a proprietary seasoning blend.
The bar will also feature a new menu of seasonally inspired cocktails, plus a daily happy hour from 3-7 pm six days a week, with drink and food specials that will surely get it a future listing on CultureMap's monthly Where to Drink feature.
The Devonshire Club will be open until 2 a.m. on weekends, and in addition to food & drink wil feature billiards, shuffleboard, darts, and sports on TV.
Lisa says they wanted to create a place that feels alive — with constant energy and movement.
"The Devonshire Club is very much a bar with bites, but with super-elevated, genuinely delicious bites. And with a late-night kitchen, the energy carries on long after dinner. It’s a space for the community to gather, unwind, and have fun together," she says.