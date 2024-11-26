Taco News
Chef deploys his dreamy fusion tacos to new location in Lewisville
A global fusion taco restaurant from an acclaimed chef is coming to Lewisville: Called The Dream Tacos, it's from chef Chetra Chau, and it will open in The Realm at Castle Hills, the mixed-use development at 4440 SH-121.
Chau is an award-winning chef with 20-plus years of experience in the restaurant industry who founded the original Dream Tacos location in Bedford, earning him a nomination for Best Chef in CultureMap's 2021 Tastemaker Awards. But it wasn't until he closed the Bedford restaurant and relocated to Plano that his concept began to take off.
"People from all over the DFW area have come to experience our global fusion tacos," Chau says. "We didn't see this reaction before."
Chau is known for crafting his tacos with influences from France, Mexico, Asia, and various cultures. That could mean anything from a Beef Wellington taco, made with sliced filet mignon and puff pastry, to a spaghetti meatball taco with marinara sauce.
His menu boasts more than two dozen tacos, with upscale, chef-driven ingredients: The ahi tuna taco, for example, has pickled. cabbage, cellophane noodles, sriracha, and wasabi cream. Other creative options include Korean bulgogi beef, Philly cheesesteak, tempura tofu & avocado, BBQ pulled pork, even a taco with shrimp & grits.
Prices are not cheap: This is not a $2 taco joint, with most tacos ranging from $7 to $9.
For non-taco fans, he also offers options such as a burger, salmon, and grilled chicken pasta. Plus nachos, quesadillas, tostada "pizzas," and chips & queso.
Expansion was part of his plan, but he was seeking the right kind of location where people would get what Dream Tacos is about.
"This new location is not just in Lewisville— it's in the Castle Hills community, next to Carrollton and the Colony," Chau says. "They’re in need of this kind of culinary adventure. This is the freshest, newest concept in the market, offering tacos that can only be found at Dream Tacos. Having something fresh and cooked per order and experience at a full service taco restaurant is unique.”
The menu at the Lewisville location will be similar to the menu at Plano, and he'll personally train all chefs on the incoming team. Lke the Plano Dream Tacos, there will also be a full bar stocked with cocktails, wine, and domestic and imported beers.
His goal is to be open in January.