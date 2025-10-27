Ice Cream News
California gelato shop lands in Carrollton with cutest scoops ever
An ice cream shop with what has to be the cutest gelato ever has opened in Carrollton: Called Eiswelt Gelato, it's a spinoff of a shop founded in Southern California that serves scoops shaped like cutesy animals, and it's open at 3044 Old Denton Rd. #117.
Eiswelt was founded in 2015 in Westminster, California by Vyvy Hoang, a young entrepreneur who grew up in Germany where gelato shops are common. (Eiswelt is German for “ice world.")
The special twist she added was fashioning the scoops into a gallery of 12 animal characters, including pigs, unicorns, chicks, and even Corgi butts. To make whiskers and other facial features, they use ingredients like chocolate syrup, pretzels, and candies.
Their signature cone is the Rat, which features two smaller scoops for "ears" — thereby giving customers the opportunity to get three flavors.
They offer about 22 flavors, including classics like chocolate and tiramisu; but the majority follow Asian flavor profiles such as black sesame walnut and durian, including some you rarely see, like pandan mung bean coconut or Thai tea.
Dairy-free sorbetto options include strawberry, Alphonso mango, and lychee. They also rotate in limited-time seasonal specials like pumpkin spice and and butter pecan.
"So far, the Asian flavors are our most popular," says Brittney Doan, who opened the Carrollton franchise with her family, next to ClawZania, an arcade that she and her family also own.
The ice cream can be ordered in a cup or a cone. Scoops run from $6.50 to $7.50. They also have gelato "buns" — like a filled doughnut, with a scoop of gelato inside a croissant-like roll.
While the characters are a gimmick, the gelato is nonetheless made in small-batches, Doan says. She became enchanted with Eiswelt Gelato on a visit to California.
"It wasn’t your typical gelato spot," she says. "I really wanted to bring something new, creative, and innovative to our community back home."
The fact that it was so Instagrammable did not hurt. “With social media being so popular, why can’t your food be cute and you can eat it too?" she says.