These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Independence Day arrives this week and there's plenty of tasty events to celebrate. Watch a fireworks display with a frozen concoction in hand, partake in a patriotic dinner special, or devour hot dog-topped chili cheese fries all weekend long. Ready for the holidays instead? There's a Christmas in July pop-up just for you.
Tuesday, July 2
Christmas in July at Harvest Hall
European-inspired food hall connected to Hotel Vin in Grapevine will launch its second annual Christmas in July pop-up at the Holly Jolly Bar. Taking place inside Third Rail, the hall’s live entertainment venue, the pop-up will feature Christmas-inspired cocktails, including the Peppermint Bark Martini and Santa on the Beach. The pop-up will run through July 31.
Thursday, July 4
Hot Diggity Dog Days of Summer at On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
Replacing the Dallas brewery’s usual Taco Thursday Fiesta is a four-day weekend of Independence Day-inspired specials. On the menu: beef hot dog with choice of fixings; Fourth of July loaded fries with chili, shredded cheese, diced onions, sliced jalapeño peppers, and topped with a hot dog; and a giant cookie ice cream sandwich drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce. The menu specials will run through Thursday-Sunday.
Kaboom Town Block Party at Ida Claire
Southern-inspired restaurant will host a watch party for Addison’s 39th annual Kaboom Town fireworks show featuring a backyard barbecue menu, frozen flights, outdoor games, and DJ music. Tickets for VIP table seating are $50 and include valet parking and a $25 food and beverage credit. General admission is $10 at the gate. The party starts at 7 pm with the fireworks display set for 9:30 pm.
Waterproof 4th of July Swim Pool Party
Rooftop lounge above The Statler in downtown Dallas is hosting a 4th of July party with music, grilled hot dogs and burgers, and a refreshing night swim with the best views of the city’s fireworks. Party starts at 5 pm. Admission is $15 or $100 for VIP experience with table or cabana; ladies who join before 6:30 pm enter for free. Reserve online.
Friday, July 5
McRae’s Anniversary
East Dallas American bistro will celebrate its first anniversary with a patriotic prix fixe menu. The dinner special includes choice of appetizer, soup, or salad, and choice of beef tournedos, salmon meuniere, or lemon caper chicken for an entrée. Priced at $39, the deal is good Friday through Sunday.
Saturday, July 6
Dallas Farmers Market Watermelon Celebration
Farmers market in downtown Dallas will host tastings of Texas watermelon at 2 pm in the Shed, plus DIY handcrafted watermelon prints at 11 am on July 6-7. Live music from 11 am-3 pm.
Hands-On Cheesemaking Class at The Mozzarella Company
Make fresh ricotta, queso Oaxaca, and mozzarella balls during this hands-on class that will end with a wine and cheese pairing. The class also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of The Mozzarella Company. Class is $85 and will run from 12-2 pm and again at 3–5 pm.