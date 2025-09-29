Tailgate party tops 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
CultureMap Dallas invites Dallas sports fans to the city's biggest tailgate party of the year, happening this week at The Empire Room and featuring bites from more than 20 restaurants and a big-name special guest sports star. But first, Oktoberfest events are still in full swing for more tastes of German culture and cuisine, a free class on beer styles that comes with tastings, and a tequila dinner purposely coinciding with the next full moon.
Thursday, October 2
Beer Styles 101 at Grrrowler's Tap Room & Beer Garden
The Colony destination for brews and pub grub will host its first-ever “beer school” offering an intro to beer styles. Explore lagers, ales, stouts, IPAs, and pilsners with a certified cicerone, and enjoy guided tastings along the way. The class is free and begins at 6:30 pm. Reservation required.
BubblyQ at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas
There are just a few tickets left for this 17th annual foodie fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society. Led by chef chair Dean Fearing, the tasting event features a dozen of Dallas’ top restaurants, including Shin Sei, SER Steak + Spirits, The Saint, and Beverley’s. Tickets are $175 and include craft cocktails, live music, and a silent auction. The event will run from 7–10 pm.
Friday, October 3
The Po'Boy Shop Grand Opening
Dallas’ new go-to for Louisiana-style po’boys will host its grand opening weekend with giveaways, photo ops, and the debut of a new menu item – chicken and andouille sausage gumbo. The Preston Center shop will give away golden tickets randomly placed inside orders Friday-Sunday, good for free po’boys for a year. Guests can also drop their business cards for a chance to win po’boy trays for the office. Grand opening festivities hours are Friday-Sunday 11 am-4 pm.
Fall Into Flavor Wine Dinner at Landon Winery
Downtown McKinney winery will host a fall pairing dinner featuring three courses. The menu includes smoked tomato bisque paired with pinot noir, Texas beef with Cajun creamed corn and wild herb chimmichuri paired with tempranillo and signature reserve blend, and Texas olive oil cake with grapefruit, brown butter glaze, and smoked pecans paired with Riesling or Texas tawny port. The dinner is $90 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, October 4
Oktoberfest at The Toyota Music Factory
This plaza celebration of German culture, in partnership with Hop & Sting Brewing Co., will feature live music, German food and drink from Jaxon, and festive competitions like stein hoisting, keg rolling, and more. Games will begin at 2 pm with the free concert to start at 7:30 pm.
Celebration Party at Coupes
Champagne bar in Oak Lawn Dallas is celebrating its recent achievement being listed as one of the “Top 10 Destinations for Champagne in the US” by the Bureau du Champagne USA with a party from 3-10 pm with 25 percent off any bottle of true Champagne.
Sunday, October 5
Laketoberfest at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Lake Ray Hubbard location of the brewpub chain will host its annual lakeside Oktoberfest celebration. Taste local, national, and international Oktoberfest brews from (512), Altstadt, Manhattan Project, Saint Arnold, Warsteiner, and more. Tasting cards can be purchased at the restaurant for $20 and include six flight-size pours. Bavarian food specials will include Jaeger schnitzel with German potato salad, Sheboygan sandwiches, pretzels, brats, and apple fritters. The fun begins at 11 am, with the annual stein hoisting competition set for 3 pm.
The Tailgate at The Empire Room
CultureMap welcomes fans of local sports and local food to this annual tailgate-themed party at The Empire Room featuring tailgate-inspired bites, premium cocktails, a silent auction of sports memorabilia, and special guest, former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland. More than 20 participating restaurants include JOA Grill, STK Steakhouse, Dee’s Table, and Loro. There's still time to vote for your favorite taco in our Top Taco Tournament; the winner will be revealed at the event. Tickets are $50 and the party starts at 12 pm.
Monday, October 6
Harvest Moon Celebration at Kessaku
There’ll be a full moon for this five-course dining experience at the 50th floor Japanese restaurant, which will feature pairings by Mijenta Tequila. Juan Coronado, Mijenta’s co-founder and mixologist, will guide guests through their tequila journeys. The dinner is $150 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7:30 pm.