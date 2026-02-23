This week in gluttony
Lunar tea tops 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
It's the Year of the Fire Horse, and one prominent Dallas hotel known for its extensive collection of Asian art and artifacts is ready to celebrate with a themed tea service and festive lion performances throughout its atrium. Save room for bourbon, stouts, super Tuscans, and peach cobbler for the rest of the week.
Thursday, February 26
Four Roses Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake
The Plano outlet of the Southern comfort food dining destination will host a four-course pairing dinner featuring Four Roses Kentucky bourbon. Menu items include white bean cassoulet with bourbon-sorghum glaze, maple-glazed quail, mesquite grilled pork loin with bourbon cranberry-orange jus, and goat cheese honey panna cotta with rosemary caramel kettle corn. Tickets are $95, plus tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 7 pm.
Saturday, February 28
The Peach Cobbler Factory Grand Opening in Plano
The new Plano outlet of the North Carolina-based dessert chain will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways, DJ music, a photo booth, and fan-favorite treats from banana pudding, churros, cheesecake in a cup, and – of course – peach cobbler. The event will begin at 11 am.
Lunar Tea at the Hilton Anatole
The Hilton Anatole, widely recognized for its extensive collection of Asian art, will host a Lunar New Year celebration with afternoon tea, chef-curated bites, and a festive lion dance performance. Tickets are $55, plus tax and a service fee, and the event will take place from 2-4 pm.
Uncorked: Super Tuscan at Eataly
Learn the history and tradition of Tuscany’s wine region while tasting your way through prominent red Tuscan wines. Tickets are $55, plus tax and a service fee, and include pairing bites. The tasting will run from 3:30-4:30 pm.
Festival of Darkness at Tupps Brewery
The downtown McKinney brewery will celebrate stouts during this annual event that has become popular with dark beer lovers. Tickets are $46 and include a tasting card good for eight tasting pours of festival-only brews along with access to a special dinner menu. The event begins at 6 pm and there’ll be live music starting at 7 pm.