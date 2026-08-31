This week in gluttony
Labor Day brunches lead 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Long weekends mean an extra day of brunch, and several Dallas restaurants will carry their weekend brunch service right into the Labor Day holiday on Monday. This week also brings a heck of a deal for teachers and educators, who certainly deserve a nice dinner out. Get creative with a paint-and-sip class at a brewery, then learn a little mixology inside a hotel resort bar.
Monday, August 31
Back to School & Labor Day at STK
The high-energy Dallas steakhouse celebrates teachers and their hard work this week with a BOGO special. Education professionals who present a valid school ID now through Labor Day receive a free entrée with the purchase of another. Choose from steak frites, maple-rubbed salmon, free-range chicken, and mushroom and truffle tagliatelle. Even more, margaritas are $9 all week. Reservations encouraged.
Saturday, September 5
Bright Spirits: A Summer Craft Cocktail Experience at Bar Juniper
The luxurious lobby bar inside The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will host a weekend of end-of-summer mixology sessions. Taking place on Saturday and Sunday at 11 am, the one-hour experience includes a hands-on cocktail-making session featuring Texas spirits and seasonal flavors, along with a takeaway gift. Reservations are $75 and are open to the public.
Sunday, September 6
Paint and Sip at Peticolas Brewing Company
Relax with a cold craft beer and let the creative juices flow during this paint-and-sip session inside the taproom at Peticolas Brewing Company. The session will be led by Dallas artist and instructor Tara Bergey. Each $37 ticket comes with one drink and all art supplies. Class will run from 2-4 pm.
Monday, September 7
Labor Day Brunch
The following restaurants will add an extra day of “brunching” on Labor Day.
The Hampton Social: The downtown brunch destination will extend brunch service to Monday from 10 am-3 pm with dishes like berries and cream French toast, steak and eggs, and crispy coconut tofu.
Ida Claire: Visit the Addison eatery from 8 am-4 pm for a Southern-inspired brunch featuring signature favorites like banana bread French toast and duck nachos.
Mexican Sugar: All locations (Dallas, Irving, and Plano) will offer the brunch menu from 11 am-4 pm featuring dishes like cajeta French toast, barbacoa chilaquiles, and vanilla cinnamon pancakes.
Sixty Vines: Both locations of the wine country-inspired restaurant (Dallas and Plano) will serve brunch on Monday from 11 am-3 pm including features like the brunch burger with cabernet sauce, carrot cake pancakes, and pistachio and spiced cherry French toast.
Whiskey Cake: All locations (Las Colinas, Plano, and Fort Worth) will serve Monday brunch serving chicken and waffles, crab Benedict, peach cobbler French toast, cocktail towers, and more from 11 am-3 pm.