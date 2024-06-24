This week in gluttony
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A rosé tasting tour (backed by a rock 'n' roll icon) and attempt to build the world's largest beer float? Sounds like summer. This week also brings a boozy brunch grand opening, a Dallas Mavericks lunchtime meet-and-greet, and the 46th anniversary of a burger institution.
Wednesday, June 26
Broken Yolk Cafe Grand Opening in McKinney
The boozy brunch chain will open a location in McKinney (6651 Alma Rd.) with grand opening giveaways. The first 100 guests will receive a Golden Pancake Card good for free pancakes for a year. Doors open at 8 am. Guests can also spin the prize wheel to win swag all day, including mugs, tumblers, t-shirts and more.
Norma's Cafe 68th Anniversary Celebration
Iconic home-cooking restaurant will celebrate its 68th birthday by offering its famous Chicken Fried Steak and limited-edition Birthday Cake Pie for the 1950s price of $1.85 each ($2 with tax). All five full-service locations will participate: Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Plano, Park Lane, and Frisco. (Norma's "on the go" location in Garland will also offer it for pickup that day.)
Saturday, June 29
Yoga & Mimosas at Hall Arts Hotel
Start Saturday with an outdoor yoga flow class along the Texas Sculpture Walk outside Hall Arts Hotel. Finish with a mimosa toast, included in the $25 ticket price. Class begins at 9:30 am and participants should BYO yoga mat.
Snuffer’s 46th Anniversary
The burger institution will celebrate its 46th anniversary with a throwback special. Get the half-pound classic burger on a poppy seed bun with fries for $7.80. The deal is good at all locations, including the original on Lower Greenville that opened in 1978.
Mavericks Meet & Greet with Derrick Jones Jr. at Knife Plano
On the heels of an appearance in the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks power forward Derrick Jones Jr. will visit Knife Plano for a lunchtime meet-and-greet. The $75 ticket also includes an entrée of 44 Farms beef sliders with French fries and a non-alcoholic beverage. The event will run from 11 am-1 pm.
Hampton Water Rosé Summer Tour
Backed by rock icon Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse, Hampton Water rosé will host a tasting tour at three stops in Dallas: Mi Cocina (12-1 pm, 3232 McKinney Ave.), Haywire Uptown (1-2 pm, 1920 McKinney Ave.), and The Goat (2-3 pm, 2601 Olive St.). The tastings are complimentary, but reservations are encouraged. Guests are also encouraged to wear pink.
World’s Largest Beer Float at Lakewood Brewing Co.
Andy’s Frozen Custard and Lakewood Brewing Co. will team up to build the world’s largest beer float featuring 50 scoops of custard and a full keg of Lakewood’s Temptress Milk Stout. (The current record is held by a brewery in Ohio.) Guests can sample the finished product along with sweets from Andy’s treat truck, which will be on-site from 11 am-6 pm. Those in attendance can also register to win Andy’s Frozen Custard for a year and a Lakewood Brewing Lion’s Den membership good for one beer per visit. The feat attempt will take place at 1 pm.