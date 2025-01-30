Hearts and Flowers
Celebrate Galentine's Day 2025 at these Dallas restaurants and bars
Valentine's Day is said to be for lovers, but not all of us are in it for romance. This is why Galentine's Day was invented: to celebrate the bonds of friendship — a joyful reminder that romance is not the only kind of relationship that exists.
Galentine's can mean anything from a dinner to a drag brunch (a popular choice) to a special edition of girls' night out. It can take place the day before, the day after, or even right on February 14. It's not so much a day as it is a mindset. As always, Dallas bars and restaurants are ready to serve. (For a list of traditional Valentine's Day events, click here.)
Here's where to celebrate Galentine's in Dallas-Fort Worth this year:
Al Biernat's. Steakhouse is offering a two-course Galentine's lunch at both locations featuring Al's salad, smoked salmon nest, the steakhouse salad, chicken salad sandwich, and chocolates from Chocolate Secrets. There will also be a seafood tower for $295 and a mimosa bubble wheel for $95. $45 for lunch. February 8-16, 11 am-2:30 pm. Oak Lawn 214-219-2201, North 972-239-3400.
Alice. Offering a girl dinner featuring a 3-course meal available to groups. Reservations are highly encouraged. February 13, 5 pm-12 am. 469-872-0001.
Anise. The Drey Hotel restaurant is hosting a dried floral workshop and happy hour featuring live music from a violinist. All supplies provided, and one drink is included with ticket. $30. February 13, 6-9 pm. 469-659-6374.
At Fault. Whether you're a pickleball newbie or a seasoned pro, Doubles & Bubbles Soiree is about building connections, boosting confidence, and creating a supportive space for women to thrive in the game. $30 gets you pickleball matches and one cocktail, plus 10 percent off the check should you decide to dine at their restaurant. Show off your Valentine's spirit by wearing pink, red, or white. February 12, 6-8 pm. Farmers Branch 469-218-5270.
Colombian Country Club. Offering champagne and rosé wine specials, complimentary French fries, and a live DJ. Plus, a specialty-themed Valentine's cocktail will be available throughout the week. Reservations recommended. February 12, 6:30 pm-1 am. 214-484-1555.
Commons Club. Virgin Hotel bar will feature Girls' Night Out with dine & drink specials, including a $30 "Girl Dinner," a $12 petite charcuterie board, and boozy elixirs. Plus giveaways, lip readings from a professional lipsologist, and beats from DJ Luvv Ssik. February 11, 7-10 pm. 469-436-7150.
Dolce Riviera. Hosting a 3-course weekend brunch with Harwood beef bresaola, avocado toast, ricotta scramble, lemon ricotta pancakes, and tiramisu. $55. February 15-16, 11 am-3 pm. 469-458-6623.
Eataly. Hosting a Valentine's Day festa throughout the marketplace featuring eight Italian dishes and more than 20 drinks, including bubbles, red wine, and rosè. $65. February 13, 5-8 pm. 469-759-2800.
Elm & Good. Kimpton Pittman Hotel restaurant is partnering with Decoy Wines on a 4-course dinner featuring Caesar salad & truffle fries paired with sauvignon blanc, a charcuterie boardpaired with brut Rosé, mushroom truffle pappardelle with pinot noir, and chocolate covered strawberries paired with an espresso martini. $85. February 13, seatings start at 6 pm. 469-498-2525.
Exchange Food Hall. All-you-can-eat brunch buffet includes a comedy drag show featuring Kiana Lee, Salem Moon, Nia Courtland, and more. Alcohol is sold separately. Singles and couples seated at the bar. Group seating available for three, four, six, or 10 people. $50. February 8, 11 am-2 pm. 214-464-8101.
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Hosting a Taylor Swift themed Galentine’s Day featuring friendship bracelets, trivia, and sing-alongs to music videos streamed on the big screen. It’s presented by the Jane and John Justin Foundation Omni Theater. Open to all ages. Member tickets $40; general tickets $50; VIP tickets $100. February 13, 6-9 pm. 817-255-9300
The French Room. Adolphus Hotel restaurant offering afternoon tea with a selection of seasonal pastries and Valentine-inspired treats. $75. February 10–16, seatings 11 am-3 pm. 214-651-3615.
La Mina. Nightclub hosting night with femme pop music from Miami's DJ Yissel. The event is 21 and up. Tickets start at $15. February 15, 9 pm-2 am. 469-659-6375.
Messina Hof. Grapevine winery will feature charcuterie design and wine with a charcuterie bouquet workshop and glasses of Messina Hof wine. $40. February 13, 6:30-8:30 pm. 817-442-8463.
Mirador. Special lunch featuring complimentary pour of bubbles and dishes such as roasted beets, butter lettuce salad with crispy egg in champagne vinaigrette, lobster roll, and crispy chicken bites. Prices a la carte. February 13-14, 11 am-2 pm. 214-945-8200.
Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge. Hosting a dinner with a 3-course menu with dip trio & toasted pita, Greek charcuterie & cheese board, hoice of Mediterranean spaghetti al chitarraorpistachio-crusted branzino, and chocolate-covered strawberries. $35. February 13, 11 am-11 pm. 214-758-0025.
Society Bakery. Lakewood bakery is hosting a month-long Galentine’s Day Emily in Paris-themed Afternoon Tea with savoir sandwiches, scones, and desserts such as champagne & strawberry cake. Reservations at least 96 hours in advance. 11 am-2 pm. $75. Now through February 28. 214-827-1411.
The Stoneleigh. Hotel bar is featuring a High West whiskey tasting with a 1.5-ounce pour of each selection, four boozy chocolates, live entertainment, and guest speaker Mayela Romero. $54. February 13, 6-8 pm. 214-871-7111.
UnaVida. Galentine's brunch features pink decor and a special menu of chips & dips with choice of street corn fritters, poblano queso, or casa guacamole; brunch entrees with choice of the heartcake benedict, better morning bowl, or huevos rancheros; and Sweet Addison’s chocolate chip cookie for dessert. $35. February 10, 12-3 pm. 214-443-1888.