Spooky Food News
Halloween specials surge on Dallas restaurant menus in 2024
It's been a while since Halloween was just about candy, but the holiday has seriously surged in 2024, and you can see it at Dallas restaurants. More and more are offering Halloween-themed foods and events: From colorful cupcakes to cocktail specials to restaurants hosting costume parties and special themed dinners.
Halloween is not just for kids anymore. Here's where to find all the bewitching eats and drinks:
Food specials
Barrel & Bones is hosting a Haunted Spirits whiskey dinner and costume experience, featuring Natterjack Whiskey and a spooky four-course menu October 29 from 7-9 pm. For $70, customers can expect lobster and crab “Ripped Out Eyeballs”, voodoo pumpkin salad, and corpse bride feast, and Natterjack toad cake. They’ll keep the party going with an after-party presented by Socorro Tequila and Still Austin Spirits on Oct. 30 from 10 pm-1 am with drink specials and a live DJ. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best for a chance to win the costume competition. The special is exclusive to The Colony location.
Bread Winners Café & Bakery is offering Halloween-themed cookies (12 for $48), $5 cupcakes, and $3 cake pops. Orders are available online or for pickup at three locations: NorthPark Center, Plano, and Uptown Dallas through October 31.
Dive Coastal Cuisine in Snider Plaza has crafted some Halloween-themed charcuterie boards in small or large sizes from $95-$145, featuring a variety of artisan cheeses, meats, dried and fresh fruit plus a few sweet treats all with a Halloween twist. Orders can be made online at least 24 hours in advance.
El Chingon, the Fort Worth Mexican restaurant, has spooky offers ranging from a burrito eating contest to specialty cocktails. The "boo-rito" eating contest on October 27 features an attempt to eat a five-pound ghost pepper burrito within 30 minutes, with the first three people to finish winning prizes including the ultimate VIP experience, a $100 gift card, and a $50 gift card. Entry is free. On October 31, there will be a costume contest with a $500 cash prize. Select cocktails are $12 through November 2, including the vampire’s blood, with vodka, blueberry cordial, lime juice, and Sprite; and candy corn, a combination of coconut rum, peach, orange juice, and grenadine.
Kate Weiser Chocolate, the Dallas chocolatier, has two new Halloween treats. Four-piece Cosmic Collection features two alien bonbons with dark chocolate shells and a white chocolate blueberry ganache filling, and two ghost bonbons with an apple caramel filling in a white chocolate shell for $15. Chocolate skulls include two white chocolate Oreo Duja skulls, two milk chocolate almond praline skulls with mixed nuts and dried cherries, and two dark chocolate peanut butter praline skulls with Halloween candy for $28.
Nothing Bundt Cakes offers chocolate toffee crunch, a chocolate chocolate chip cake drizzled with Hershey's caramel, filled with Heath English toffee, and topped with Heath pieces, starting at $6.25 for a bundlet. It's available through October 20. The Oreo dirt cake features chocolate chocolate chip cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces inside and crumbled on top, filled with creamy chocolate pudding and topped with fruity gummy worms, starting at $6.25 for a bundlet. It will be available October 28 - November 10.
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will have a Halloween costume contest on October 26. The winner of the contest gets a VIP table for four to ring in the new year at the piano bar. Pete's Dueling Piano Bar has a location at The Star in Frisco.
Southfork Ranch will host a murder mystery dinner on October 31. During the three-course dinner, attendees will have to unmask the killer behind the mayhem at the masquerade ball. The three-course meal includes salad; grilled marinated angus steak kebobs with Lyonnaise potatoes and oven-roasted root vegetables or ginger habanero glazed chicken breast with roasted pineapple and mango chutney garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans; and a dessert of peach pie or chocolate lava cake. Attendees must be 21 or older, and are encouraged to wear evening wear and Venetian masks. Tickets are $125.
Sugar & Sage, the Park Cities bakery, is offering mummy and Frankenstein cupcakes and Monster Krispies, ranging from $30 for six cupcakes to $60 for a dozen. Cupcake orders are available now for pickup through October 31. Orders can be placed online or in-person at the bakery.
SusieCakes is serving up several spooky treats for Halloween. Ghost and pumpkin sugar cookies, cake decorations, like the Black SusieKitty, spiderweb vintage, and Halloween cookie decorating kits are available through October 31. Prices start at $24 for a box of four Halloween sugar cookies. Boo cupcake box, Halloween cupcakes, and mini cupcakes start at $33 for a mini dozen cupcakes and will be available from October 16 through October 31.
Rita's shaved ice chain has new items for fall: pumpkin toffee crunch and Dracula’s Delight. There's also a new almond toffee crunch topping. The fall items are available at all Rita’s locations through November 3.
Tous les Jours, the French Asian bakery, is launching "Spooky Delights," a collection of Halloween cakes and pastries. The treats include a Spooky Delight cake with green, orange, and purple layers and cloud cream cheese; peanut butter and jelly cake; and Halloween Cloud cake, an airy, white sheet cake layered with cloud cream, topped with mixed berries and Halloween-themed strawberries. Cakes range from $9-$40 and will be available October 17-31. Tous les Jours has locations in Carrollton and Plano.
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that the Boorito is back, the brand's Halloween tradition. Customers who are Chipotle Rewards members and show up in costume in can get a discounted entree for $6. The special is only available from 3 pm to close on October 31.
Witches Brew cocktail at Tande ThaiTande Thai
Cocktail and drink specials
Quarter Bar, the McKinney Avenue bar, is hosting a costume contest, DJs, and festive, on-theme cocktails October 21-31. Costume contest is Saturday, October 26, at 10 pm. Cocktails include $13 Witches Heart, with vodka, crème de cassis, apple cider, grenadine, and tonic that illuminates under black light; and $14 Spooky Perfect Patron Margarita, with Patrón Silver, Patrón Citrónge, lime juice, agave, and a black salt rim.
Lombardi Family Concepts, the Dallas based hospitality group, is hosting Halloween parties at Regines Lounge, Lounge 31, and Kai Lounge. Each party will feature specialty cocktails, DJs, and costume contests. “The Craft” Halloween party at Regines will last from 8 pm-2 am; "Carnival of Horrors" at Lounge 31 will last from 8 pm-midnight; Kai Lounge will commemorate Día De Los Muertos from 9 pm-2 am. All parties are on October 31. Reservations are encouraged.
Tande Thai at Grandscape in The Colony is featuring a Witches Brew cocktail through October 31. It’s a potion mix of Grey Goose vodka, tangy Apple Pucker, Midori, and butterfly pea tea. The drink transforms from deep blue to purple with a splash of citrus.
Bar Louie is featuring specials on bites and booze, including $5 Blue Moon drafts and limited-time Halloween-inspired shots. Shots feature poison apple, withRum Haven, Melon Liqueur, Pineapple, and cream and phantom fizz, withSauza Silver, sour, butterfly pea flower, and Sprite. There’s also October Martini of the Month in support of Cocktails for a Cause featuring the Purple Reign Martini, made with Deep Eddy Lemon, Las Californias Citrico, honey, pineapple, and lemon butterfly pea flower. Guests can add Bavarian Pretzels to their order for $9. The specials last from October 31 to November 3.
Dia de los Muertos
Black Agave at Mercer Boardwalk in Farmers Branch is hosting a three-day anniversary and Dia de los Muertos celebration from November 1-3. The weekend will feature food and drink specials, mariachis, stiltwalkers, and a Day of the Dead Costume Contest. Dining and drink specials include $5 street corn served in Day of the Dead cups, $10 frozen margarita flights and Black Agave cocktails, and $3 Mexican candy shots.
Mexican Bar Co. in Plano's District at Willow Bend is spending Dia de los Muertos with a featured cocktail and dinner for two. Throughout October, the La Ofrenda Margarita is $17.50 and features Mi Campo Blanco, blackberry puree, basil-infused agave, Solerno Blood Orange, and a splash of fresh lemon and lime juice. From November 1-3, two can dine on a five-course meal for $100 that wraps up with a pan de muerto sweet bread for dessert.
Mexican Sugar is offering a cocktail and flower crown class for $45 per person on October 31. Then, there will be Dia de los Muertos celebrations November 1-2, featuring complimentary tequila tastings, a tequila smoke show featuring a nitrogen margarita bar, complimentary permanent flash tattoos, a marigold photo opportunity, and DJs to keep the vibe lively. Activities will be available at Las Colinas, Plano, and Uptown locations.
Taqueria La Ventana is having a Día de los Muertos celebration at Addison and Mansfield locations on November 2 from 6-10 pm. There will be DJs, face painting, and a Catrina costume contest where guests can compete for a $100 gift card. Attendees can also enjoy free pan de muerto and hot chocolate while supplies last. In Mansfield, the bonus feature is a Pretty Little Things market and a game of lotería.