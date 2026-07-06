Attention, Shoppers
H-E-B unveils opening date for long-awaited store in Murphy
The wait is nearly over in Murphy: H-E-B has revealed the opening date of its forthcoming store at at FM 544 and McCreary Road. That date is Wednesday, July 22, according to a release.
Per tradition, the grand opening events will start at 6 am and will feature company executives along with city officials, community leaders, and area nonprofits to celebrate the occasion, they say.
Having broken ground in 2024, the Murphy store will be a hot spot in fast-growing Collin County. It's the latest in the San Antonio-based grocer's march across Dallas-Fort Worth and follows the opening of the H-E-B Irving store on June 17.
The Murphy store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, True Texas BBQ restaurant, and H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, which will allow customers to place orders online for pickup at the store or delivery to the home. The location also will have a fuel station with car wash.
The store went on a hiring spree earlier this spring; now they're getting trained and ready to open the doors to customers.
H-E-B has been in rapid expansion mode across DFW in recent years; many stores, including Dallas, Denton, and Carrollton, are in the works.
The regional supermarket chain is consistently rated among America's best grocers by industry and consumer reports.
With $49.6 billion in annual revenue, the H-E-B grocery chain appears at No. 11 on Forbes' inaugural list of America’s 100 largest family businesses.
Founded in 1905, H-E-B operates more than 450 grocery stores in the U.S. and Mexico. The company says its annual sales exceed $50 billion. The company employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico, and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.