H-E-B opening
H-E-B's first Dallas County grocery store makes grand debut in Irving
The ribbon has been cut, and dinner is being purchased at the long-anticipated new H-E-B store in Irving. The Texas grocery chain officially opened the doors to the supermarket, at 2351 West Interstate 635, at 6 am Wednesday, June 17.
The store, the first H-E-B in Dallas County, is technically in Irving but is also convenient to Las Colinas neighborhoods, Coppell, Grapevine, West Dallas, and DFW Airport. Irving is also home to a location of Joe V's Smart Shop by H-E-B, a spinoff H-E-B concept, at 2407 W. Airport Fwy.
“We’re honored to open our doors to this wonderful community, where our committed H-E-B Partners are ready to earn the loyalty and confidence of local families,” says Juan-Carlos Rück, an H-E-B executive vice president, in a release. “We are eager to provide our customers in the Irving area with quality service and an outstanding selection of H-E-B favorites and flavors from around the world.”
A look around
The massive 112,000-square-foot store features not only groceries and home essentials but a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru, H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services with a large Curbside parking area, and full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru.
Additional highlights include an expanded hot food offerings with several breakfast, lunch, and dinner options; a Meal Simple section plus Asian grill items such as rice and noodle bowls, True Texas BBQ favorites, True Texas Boil House seafood selections, hot soups, and bakery goods.
Specific to the Irving store, H-E-B has introduced Masala House, described as "an H-E-B product line that offers customers meal options made in-house daily such as chicken masala, butter chicken, naan bread, chutney dips, and more." There's also an international assortment of rice, lentils, and specialty items from Central America, Latin America, Britain, and Asia.
"Inside and out, the new store reflects the unique character of the Irving community," says the release.
There's a special emphasis on South Asian foods at the Irving H-E-B.Photo courtesy of H-E-B
Like in other H-E-B stores, the Irving location offers:
- Bakery with artisan breads, cakes, warm tortillas, and vegan options made fresh daily
- Deli featuring an extensive cheese selection and charcuterie island
- Sushiya with fresh-made sushi and an Asian grill serving rice bowls, teriyaki, and more
- H-E-B Meal Simple chef-inspired meals prepared in store
- Cooking Connection with live demos, samples, and easy recipe ideas
- Produce department with large organic and Texas-grown selections
- Meat market featuring Prime, natural, organic, and Wagyu meats, plus ready-to-eat options
- Blooms floral department with online ordering and delivery
- Extensive beer and wine selection with a tasting station
- Healthy Living department with bulk foods, sports nutrition products, and supplements
- Expanded frozen foods selection
- Beauty department with cosmetics and personal care essentials
- Pet department featuring Heritage Ranch by H-E-B food, treats, and toys
- Household Essentials department with tableware, storage products, and Texas Tough items
The store opened at 6 am June 17 with fanfare that included H-E-B and community leaders, plus Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - essential for any opening worth its salt in DFW. The company also presented checks totaling $40,000 for Irving-based nonprofits including Irving Family Advocacy Center, Level Pathways, Coppell ISD Education Foundation, and the Canine Companions.
The Irving store is just off 635, convenient to Grapevine, Coppell, DFW Airport, and West Dallas.Photo courtesy of H-E-B
First announced in August 2024, the Irving store is the latest in the San Antonio-based grocer's march across Dallas-Fort Worth. It is the second DFW opening in a month, following the H-E-B Midcities store in Euless on May 20.
H-E-B has also unveiled plans for stores in Garland, Murphy, Walsh Ranch, Carrollton, and Denton. H-E-B owns land in Dallas at Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway, the site will be the company’s first H-E-B store in the city of Dallas.
The Irving H-E-B store is open daily 6 am-11 pm.