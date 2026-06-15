America's Sweethearts
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders deal with haters in season 3 of Netflix show
And now, a break from World Cup pandemonium to talk about our favorite and most important girly-sport in Dallas: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return to Netflix for season 3 of America's Sweethearts on Tuesday, June 16.
According to the streaming network, all seven episodes of the season will drop at 2 am Tuesday. Who needs to sleep?
"With 30 veterans returning to auditions and only six spots available for hopeful newcomers, the competition is fiercer than ever," says," says Netflix's Tudum. "As the DCC’s global profile grows, the women at the center must navigate a new level of attention, mounting pressure, and balancing viral visibility with the pursuit of perfection."
According to People, which got an exclusive sneak peek, the season will follow four rookie candidates - Emily A., Jenna, Parker and Journi - vying for spots on the team. In a short clip posted to People's website, the newcomers are battling deep insecurities and pressures of the audition process.
"We're all kind of like scared little puppies. It's hard to feel like you belong when you're in a room full of gorgeous, beautiful, talented women," one of the women says.
Check out the sneak-peek clip here:
The season will also see 30 veterans vying to keep their coveted spots. And if Instagram is to be believed, one beloved squad member gets cut. (Spoiler alert: search #JusticeforKarley.)
The official America's Sweethearts trailer also sees fan favorite Reece Weaver Allman, alongside her husband, talking about the negativity she receives. (Which doesn't seem possible to those who've grown to love sweet Reece over the previous two seasons.)
The theme for this season seems to be dealing with sudden fame, trolls, and personal and professional pressures. To which DCC director Kelli Finglass says in the trailer, "That's why we need to keep them busy and focused and positive. Can't listen to the haters."
Watch the official season 3 trailer here: