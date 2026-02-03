Thunderstruck
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take high kicks on the road in 2026 tour
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are taking their high kicks and audition routines on the road in a 2026 tour that will start - not at AT&T Stadium or The Star in Frisco - but at Winspear Opera House in downtown Dallas on Tuesday, April 7.
The tour, dubbed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders LIVE!, will feature nine shows in just over two weeks across Texas, along with a few stops in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The Dallas date will be followed by shows in Fort Worth on April 9, San Antonio on April 12, Austin on April 13, El Paso on April 15, and Wichita Falls on April 17.
Notably missing, of course, is Houston, which for some reason has a bias against the Cowboys since they have their own NFL team and cheer squad.
Each 90-minute show, produced by Timeline Tours, will feature a variety of routines, including the fan-favorite “Thunderstruck,” along with never-before-seen solo and group performances.
It will also include a live Q&A session and stories from Senior Director Kelli Finglass, Head Choreographer Judy Trammell, and the Cheerleaders themselves. They're names that fans of the hit Netflix series America's Sweethearts know well; it will return for Season 3 in 2026.
Additionally, they will feature select Round 2 auditions live on stage, giving the audience and judges the opportunity to determine who advances to the final round at The Star in Frisco to become part of the group in 2026.
Tickets for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders LIVE! will be available starting with a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders presale on Tuesday, February 3 at 10 am.
Anyone who registers for their newsletter - Sincerely, Sweethearts - will receive presale access.
Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Thursday, February 5 at 10 am at dallascowboyscheerleaders.com/tour.
DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS LIVE! DATES
- Tuesday, April 7 – Dallas, TX | Winspear Opera House
- Thursday, April 9 – Fort Worth, TX | Will Rogers Auditorium
- Sunday, April 12 – San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center
- Monday, April 13 – Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- Wednesday, April 15 – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre
- Friday, April 17 – Wichita Falls, TX | Kay Yeager Coliseum
- Sunday, April 19 – Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion
- Tuesday, April 21 – Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater
- Thursday, April 23 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP