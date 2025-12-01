Ice Rink News
Holiday restaurant pops up at CultureMap City Rink in downtown Dallas
There's a hot new holiday restaurant now open in a cool spot in downtown Dallas: Called Rudolph's Rinkside Cafe, it's a dining pop-up located at the first-ever CultureMap City Rink, presented by Verizon, at Main Street Garden in downtown Dallas.
The cafe is a partnership between DRG Concepts, the Dallas-based restaurant group behind Wicked Butcher, Wild Salsa, and Chop House Burger; Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI); and CultureMap Dallas to celebrate the season with a culinary activation that serves rinkside food and drinks.
Located in the center of Main Street Garden at 1902 Main St., the ice rink will be open from November 26 through January 5, 2026. A Tree Lighting Ceremony marked the official grand opening on November 28.
Rudolph's Rinkside Cafe brings DRG’s signature hospitality outdoors with a warm, inviting café serving freshly made churros, Mexican hot chocolate, tacos, nachos, and chips & queso — the perfect fare for skaters and families coming downtown to enjoy the holidays.
“Downtown Dallas has always been at the center of our story,” says DRG Concepts CEO Nafees Alam in a statement. “With Rudolph’s Rinkside Café, we’re extending our love of downtown into an open-air fun activation of our culinary — combining food, community, and celebration in the heart of the city. Partnering with Downtown Dallas Inc. and CultureMap Dallas allows us to create an experience that’s festive, approachable, and unmistakably Dallas."
Food and drink
The full menu of food and drink at Rudolph's includes:
- Sips: Eggnog, Hot Chocolate, Spiced Cider, Sodas
- Snacks: Kettle Chips, Nachos, Queso
- Savory Bites: Chicken Sliders, Tacos (Chicken, Beef, Breakfast)
- Sweets: S'mores, Churros
An adjoining cocktail hut (for guests 21-and-up) called the Apres Chalet featuring Shiner Spirits and FLIGHT by Yuengling resides next to the rink, with outdoor lounge seating around solo stove heaters and warm string lights.
Special holiday-themed cocktails include:
- Holiday Mule: Ginger mule + Shiner Moonshine + Cranberry Juice
- Holiday Screwdriver: Shiner Vodka + Orange Juice + Splash Grand Marnier
- Holiday Mimosa: Cranberry Juice + Lamarca
- Cinnamon Cider: with Shiner Cinnamon Moonshine
- Boozy Coffee or Hot Chocolate with Irish Coffee: Coffee + Jameson + Brown Sugar syrup
- Peppermint Patty: Hot Chocolate + Peppermint Schnapps + Whipped cream + Peppermint Stick
Classic cocktails include a Moonshine Margarita with Shiner Moonshine, Agave Nectar, Lime, and Orange mixer; Old Fashioned with Cinnamon Shiner Corn Whiskey; Lavender Rose Collins with Shiner Vodka and Shine Gin; Espresso Martini with Shiner Vodka; and Ginger Mule, also with Shiner Vodka.
There's also wine by the glass including One White Sauvignon Blanc and One Red Cabernet Wine; beer by Yuengling including Yuengling Lager and Light Lager; plus Ready-to-Drink beverages such as Ranch20 Tequila Variety and High Noon Vodka Variety.
Beyond the rink, DRG Concepts will activate its downtown restaurants including Wicked Butcher, Wild Salsa, and Chop House Burger with limited-edition menu items, warm-up cocktails, and “show-your-skate-ticket” specials available throughout the season.
DRG Concepts will also be collecting donations for Toys for Tots at Rudolph’s Rink Side Café and at all dining locations.
Downtown Dallas, Inc. President & CEO Jennifer Scripps says that "together, we’re turning Main Street into a connected experience for Holiday 2025 — where people can skate, dine, explore, and enjoy the city’s holiday magic all in one place."