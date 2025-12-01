Skating into the holidays
Downtown Dallas debuts CultureMap City Rink at dazzling tree lighting
A rainy Thanksgiving-weekend forecast wasn't going to stop the official grand opening of the first-ever CultureMap City Rink, presented by Verizon, at Main Street Garden in downtown Dallas.
On Friday, November 28, representatives from Downtown Dallas, Inc., Verizon, and CultureMap gathered with the community for a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the outdoor ice rink that has transformed the downtown park into a magical winter wonderland.
Just after sunset, at 6 pm, guests were welcomed from center ice by CultureMap editorial director Stephanie Merry; Downtown Dallas, Inc. VP of marketing and communications Monica Gonzalez, and Keli Ferguson of the Verizon team. As they were about to begin the countdown to light the tree, Santa and Mrs. Claus skated out to surprise the crowd.
"I've made my list and checked it twice, and it turns out Dallas is very, very nice," Santa told the delighted audience. Then he counted down, "5-4-3-2-1!" and flipped the switch to illuminate the sparkling 35-foot tree.
The majestic sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Carol of the Bells" filled the air, and a group of young skaters from the Skate VIDA skating school glided onto the rink. They twirled, spun, and jumped like future Olympians on the ice.
Amber Barth, a U.S. Figure Skating national-level competitor from Skate VIDA, gave a mesmerizing solo performance.
Amber Barth of Skate VIDA performs after the tree is lit.Photo by Ashley Gongora
When the rink re-opened to the public, kids (and their parents) slid and scurried onto the ice for the chance to skate and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Families fueled up at Rudolph's Rinkside Cafe, presented by DRG Concepts (the folks behind Wild Salsa, Chop House Burger, Wicked Butcher). Warm barbacoa tacos, fried chicken sliders, nachos, churros, and hot chocolate hit the spot as the night grew chillier.
Guests who were 21-and-up lingered at the Après Chalet lounge on the other side of the rink. The cozy gathering area features nooks with inviting Adirondack chairs next to pipe-stoves - the perfect place to warm up with cocktails showcasing Shiner Spirits or sip on a Yuegling beer.
The CultureMap City Rink, nestled beneath the colorful tall buildings downtown, brings the fun and festive feel of Rockefeller Center to Dallas. (It's the only ice rink in downtown Dallas this holiday season - and yes, it is real ice.)
The rink will be open through January 5, 2026.Photo by Ashley Gongora
The rink will be open through January 5, 2026. Visitors can expect themed pop-ups and a full slate of programming designed for every kind of holiday reveler. From romantic Date Skate Wednesdays to Family Movie Nights and Shop + Skate Saturday Markets, there’s something new happening each week:
- Dallas Holiday Parade Activation — Saturday, December 6
- Cheap Skate Mondays — Select Mondays
- Date Skate — Select Wednesdays
- Family Movie Night — Select Fridays
- Shop + Skate Night Market — Select Saturdays
- Santa Skate — Select Sundays
Regular hours are Monday-Friday from 4-10 pm, Saturdays 10 am-10 pm, and Sundays 10 am-8 pm. During school holidays (December 19-January 4), hours expand to 10 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday and 10 am-8 pm on Sundays. Special holiday hours will take place December 24 & 31 (10 am-7 pm) and December 25 & January 1 (1 pm-7 pm).
Tickets are $18 for all ages, and include skate rentals and 75 minutes of ice time. Advance tickets, group reservations, and private rink rentals are available at cityrink.culturemap.com.
Scroll through the photos, above, to see highlights of the Tree Lighting Ceremony.