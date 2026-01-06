News for night owls
New Insomnia Cookies delivers late-night sweet treats to Addison
Cookies are on the way to satisfy late-night cravings in Addison: Insomnia Cookies, the company that delivers warm cookies to night owls, just opened its newest location at 5000 Belt Line Rd., Ste. 430, in the Addison Walk Shopping Center.
Addison is the company's 345th store nationwide, its 30th in Texas, and its fourth in Dallas, after stores in Deep Ellum, Victory Park, and on Greenville Avenue. (There are also stores in Arlington, Richardson, Grand Prairie, and three in cookie-loving Fort Worth.)
Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options, and their claim to fame is that they stay open and deliver late at night, until 11 pm.
Classic cookie varieties ($2.99) include sugar, white chocolate macadamia, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate mint, cookies and cream, chocolate peanut butter cup, and more. Deluxe cookies ($4.99) include chocolate peanut butter, confetti deluxe, salted caramel, s'mores, and more.
They also offer vegan cookies in three varieties: chocolate chunk, birthday cake, and double chocolate chunk; along with a vegan gluten-free chocolate chip cookie.
There are also cookie sandwiches with an icing filling or with an ice cream filling, plus cookie cakes, cookie ice cream creations, brownies, blondies, and milk to wash it all down.
Packs range from $16.49 for a six-pack to $225 for 100 classic cookies.
Based in Philadelphia and New York, Insomnia Cookies was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz in 2003. While delivery is their special thing, they also sell cookies to walk-up customers.
A grand opening celebration full of freebies and treats will take place at the Addison shop all day on Saturday, January 10. Customers who sign-up for Insomnia Rewards will receive a free classic cookie for in-store and delivery orders.
The Addison location is now delivering to surrounding neighborhoods; check the website for delivery area.
Store hours are: 11 am-11 pm Monday-Friday, and 12 pm-11 pm Saturday and Sunday.
---
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.