New Asian dessert shop in Dallas combines churros and soft-serve
There's an exciting new dessert in town, thanks to a shop called IYKYK Mochi Churro, which just opened at 1499 Regal Row #106, in a ghost kitchen called Prep Dallas, west of Dallas Love Field.
The shop specializes in Korean-style mochi churros — a hybrid street food treat that combines the Mexican classic fried doughnut with mochi, the Japanese rice cake with the chewy texture.
To make the churros, IYKYK uses the same rice flour used for mochi, which makes the churros a little chewier on the inside with a fried-crisp shell. Beyond the delectable texture, there's a big fringe benefit in that they're also gluten-free.
In addition to mochi churros, they offer another irresistible treat: soft-serve ice cream in exotic and Asian-inspired flavors including ube, Earl Grey, matcha, and chocolate, for $4.50.
IYKYK — which is internet slang for the hipster phrase "If You Know, You Know" — is from Connor Park and Dean Kim, both from South Korea, who met while at school in Kansas and became close friends. Park has a degree in accounting, but has food & beverage experience after working at Asian restaurants in Korea and in Kansas while in college. He heads up the kitchen. Kim is a software engineer who manages their website and social media activity.
"Having a restaurant was my dream, and I saw a lot of opportunity in Dallas given its growing Asian community," Park says.
In May 2025, he and Kim opened their first restaurant concept at the Prep Dallas ghost kitchen — a place called Neko Yubu which focuses on yubu, a Korean dish similar to Japanese inari sushi, featuring tofu "pockets" filled with sushi rice and toppings.
"Neko became popular and our customers would ask about dessert, so we decided to expand with a dessert concept next door," Park says. "I don't have a background in baking, but I had seen mochi churro places in Korea, and found a good recipe that we could execute very well."
They offer churros in four flavors: original with cinnamon sugar, ube, chocolate, and matcha, which can be drizzled with caramel, chocolate, ube, or matcha sauce. Each churro is $4, and it's not uncommon to order a sampler with one of each for $14.
But the most popular order is a churro-soft serve combo for $6.95, with the churro poking out of the soft-serve cup.
They also have a savory item: a "churro dog" featuring a churro stuffed with sausage, regular or spicy, and mozzarella.
Prep Dallas does not have a seating area, so everything is to go. The IYKYK ordering system is in person at the store, where customers can order via a tablet, and wait for their orders to be delivered to them outside or at their cars. They're open four days only on Thursday-Sunday from 12-9 pm, and they're already the toast of Instagram.
Park acknowledges that they've been busy. "We knew we had to draw customers here with unique flavors and it’s been great so far," he says.