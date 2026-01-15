Coming attraction
J. Alexander’s to debut in Plano with famed steaks and carrot cake
Tennessee-born upscale dining chain J. Alexander’s is set to make its Dallas-Fort Worth debut in Plano, with an extensive menu of hand-cut steaks, sandwiches, Asian-influenced appetizers, and its famous carrot cake.
J. Alexander’s will open the doors at 3980 Dallas Pkwy. on Monday, January 26, marking its first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
For those who are unfamiliar with J. Alexander’s, the chain opened its first location in Nashville, Tennessee in 1991, and has since expanded to nearly 40 outposts across the country. It is known for an upscale vibe and classic American cuisine, similar to a spot like Houston’s or Perry’s Steakhouse.
The Plano location is the 39th for the chain, which was acquired in 2021 by SPB Hospitality, which also operates Logan’s Roadhouse and fast-food chain Krystal, among other eateries.
“Bringing J. Alexander's to the Dallas-Fort Worth area is a meaningful step in our continued growth and reflects our confidence in the state,” says G.J. Hart, SPB Hospitality CEO, in a release. Hart added that the chain already has plans to open a second location, in Prosper, later this year.
When it opens in Plano, J. Alexander’s will serve a “polished yet approachable” menu that’s mostly centered around its wood grill. A number of beefy options will be on offer, including teriyaki-marinated Steak Maui and slow-roasted prime rib, along with lighter options that include trout almondine, seared ahi tuna, and a shrimp Louie salad.
Shareable snacks include deviled eggs and the “Avocado Bomb,” a striking dish of hand-cut ahi tuna and crab salad with thin slices of avocado wrapped around it to resemble the whole fruit.
It's also known for its icing-topped carrot cake, which many insist is the best they've ever had — numerous copycat recipes for the treat exist online.
On the boozy side of the menu, J. Alexander’s will serve an extensive list of wines, plus cocktails like the Midnight Margarita, mixed with black cherry jam, reposado tequila, and pink Himalayan salt. A lineup of handcrafted martinis will also be available, including the cheekily-named Red Headed Rita (mixed with pomegranate juice and blanco tequila) and the Fleur-de-Lis, made with sparkling wine, St. Germain, and grapefruit juice.
When it debuts on January 26, J. Alexander’s will be open Monday-Saturday from 11 am-10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am-9 pm. As part of the opening day festivities, J. Alexander’s says that it will make a donation to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, a nonprofit that provides assistance to those impacted by child abuse.