Supermarket News
Kroger supermarket appoints new honcho for its Dallas office
Supermarket chain Kroger has appointed a new honcho for Dallas: Rudy DiPietro, who will succeed Keith Shoemaker as president of Kroger’s Dallas Division, effective March 29.
The appointment follows Shoemaker’s retirement after nearly 48 years of dedicated service.
DiPietro brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the retail industry, working for companies that include Ahold Delhaize USA and Omnichannel Planning and Execution, where he served the Stop & Shop supermarket chain.
Prior to his roles with Stop & Shop, he held leadership roles with the Food Lion and Hannaford brands, including vice president of Merchandising for Food Lion and 2020 strategy vice president and vice president of retail operations for Hannaford’s Western Division.
Kroger's new honcho, Rudy DiPietroCourtesy
“We welcome Rudy to our Kroger family. He brings a wealth of experience in the grocery industry, with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. His leadership will play a critical role in elevating our business and our growth strategy in Dallas,” says Kroger VP Valerie Jabbar.
Shoemaker joined the Kroger Family of Companies in 1977 and served in a number of leadership positions including store manager, district manager and regional director of Operations
He left Krogers in 2012 to work for Fry’s, then returned to Kroger as vice president of Merchandising in the Dallas Division in 2017. He was named Operations VP in 2018 and division president in 2021, replacing longtime Kroger executive Gary Huddleston.
Shoemaker has supported various community organizations such as Special Olympics and Race for the Cure, and in 2024, he chaired the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk in Collin County. Being a supermarket honcho requires much community interaction.
“Keith has left his footprint in Dallas, leading the company in consistently delivering a good experience for our customers and mentoring and training so many up-and-coming leaders throughout our company,” Jabbar says. “We all thank Keith for his many years of service, dedication, loyalty, and his passion for people and results, and wish him all the best on his next chapter.”