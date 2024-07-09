Coffee News
Coffee shop full of kindness to open at major Dallas intersection
A Dallas-based coffee shop chain known for its kindness is opening a location at a prominent North Dallas center: La La Land Kind Cafe, which serves coffee and mentors foster youth, will open at 5959 Royal Ln. #635A, Dallas in the former beleagered Public Taco space.
Signage is up at the location, and a spokesperson for the center confirms that the shop is opening in the fall.
This follows news of two DFW other locations in the works: Fort Worth in a former Smoothie King at 5733 Camp Bowie Blvd.; and Plano, in the Shops at Legacy at 5717 Legacy Dr. #155.
La La Land Kind Cafe was founded by Francois Reihani on Greenville Avenue in 2019 as a place to serve coffee but also to hire and mentor foster youth. Since then, La La Land Kind Cafe has opened a dozen locations throughout Texas and California, including seven across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Bolstered by a big investment stake, Reihani is executing an expansion which includes these new locations as well as two in southern California.
Each location is designed with a bright aesthetic, joyful music, and staff doling out messages of kindness and compliments. The stores are all created to evoke a feeling of nostalgia with bright yellow cups filled with colorful drinks in the brand's signature sippy cup designs.
They serve espresso drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos, and are known for their extensive selection of flavored lattes such as a French toast latte with cinnamon and maple syrup, and a purple rain latte which has lavender and CBD. There are matcha drinks in 10 flavors such as the "Strawberry Fields," with strawberry and beet.
Food options include toasts and pastries such as croissants, muffins, cruffins, and even a vegan strawberry pop tart.
Preston-Royal is still on the comeback trail after being heavily affected by a tornado that swept through North Texas in October 2019. Public Taco opened at the center in 2020 with a similar charitable business model to La La Land, with a goal to not only serve tacos but also provide hiring opportunities for first-time offenders, single moms, and others in need. Unfortunately, they opened right as the pandemic was rearing its head and closed in mid-2023.
____________________________________
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.